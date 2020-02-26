Taylor Swift Fans Think ‘The Man’ Music Video Is Set To Shade Kim Kardashian & Kanye West As Visuals Resemble Their House

Taylor Swift's new music video could have similarities to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's house. Picture: PA

Taylor Swift is releasing the visuals for her track, ’The Man’, and some people think the artwork looks like it’s set in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s house.

Taylor Swift has announced that the music video for ‘The Man’ will be dropping on February 27, and her fans couldn’t help but think she’s planning to throw shade on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, she wrote: “There are 19 hands in the hallway… but only 2 days until The Man Music Video.”

The artwork looks very familiar as fans have noticed the resemblance to the hallway looking uncanny to Kimye’s all-white, arched entrance in their house.

Swifties now reckon the music video will take place in a replica of the Wests’ property, to shine light on their ongoing beef, in her track penned about the media’s treatment of women.

There are 19 hands in the hallway



... but only 2 days until The Man Music Video pic.twitter.com/pePLcEwxtQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 25, 2020

Taylor Swift's fans noticed her music artwork resembles Kimye's house. Picture: Twitter

Kim Kardashian has previously shown off her all-white, arched hallway. Picture: Twitter

One tweeted: "Wow you shot your video at Kim and Kanye’s crib?? Shook.”

"Kanye’s house/ The Man mv... i stand a genius [sic],” added another.

It all started when Kanye interrupted her VMA's acceptance speech for Best Female Video back in 2009.

The father-of-four hopped on stage and grabbed Taylor’s mic, telling the crowd: "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you. I'mma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time! [sic],” leaving everyone stunned.

The ‘Miss Americana’ star and ‘Four Five Seconds’ rapper have had an ongoing feud since then and tried to settle it in 2015, where they publicly hugged it out at the VMAs that year.

However, it cropped back up when Kanye dropped his song ‘Famous’, where he referenced the Cats actress.

He sang: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.”

After facing backlash for it, his wife and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, released a clip where she showed her husband making a call to the ‘Lover’ singer to approve the lyrics, before Taylor revealed her anger was that she wasn’t told the ‘full story’.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, she explained: "The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when he called me a b***h. That was not just a singular event.”

