Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ For Cats Soundtrack Nominated For 2020 Golden Globe

9 December 2019, 15:35

Taylor Swift's Cats soundtrack tune is nominated for a Golden Globe
Taylor Swift's Cats soundtrack tune is nominated for a Golden Globe. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

The song Taylor Swift wrote for the Cats movie, ‘Beautiful Ghosts’, is nominated for a Golden Globe award.

Taylor Swift seriously impressed Andrew Lloyd Webber with the lyrics to ‘Beautiful Ghosts’, which is the soundtrack to the forthcoming movie Cats in which she stars, so it’s no surprise the track has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

'Beautiful Ghosts' will compete against Beyoncé's 'Spirit' from The Lion King and Elton John's 'Love Me Again' from Rocketman.

Taylor Swift Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Magical Medley Including 'Lover' And New Song 'Christmas Tree Farm'

Frozen 2 tune 'Into The Unknown' by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez is also nominated, as well as Cynthia Erivo's 'Stand Up' from Harriet.

Taylor's song is also hotly tipped to be nominated for an Oscar.

Reacting to the nomination news on Twitter, Taylor wrote to her 85.3 million followers it was “one of the most fulfilling experiences”.

She said: “I woke up today to the news that Beautiful Ghosts is nominated for a Golden Globe – it’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honoured in this way by the HFPA.”

Alongside her tweet, Taylor shared some photos taken during the creative process of the song.

One sweet image showed her sat next to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in front of a piano in a grand house, with another showing them together in the studio working on the lyrics.

Taylor also posted a picture of her initials written on the equipment, adding alongside them “not Eliot”, referring to the famous author who wrote Cats.

The pop star then added the music sheet for the tune, revealing just how much went into creating the tune.

‘Beautiful Ghosts’ is the soundtrack to the upcoming blockbuster, which will play over the credits of the movie as well as during the show when ballet dancer Francesca Hayward, starring as Victoria, performs.

Speaking about making the movie to Capital Evening presenter Jimmy Hill at the Jingle Bell Ball 2019 on 8 December, Taylor shared some details about her starring role in the film as well as showing Jimmy how to act like a cat.

Describing the movie as “the time of her life”, Taylor joked: “Everything is down hill after that."

