Taylor Swift Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Magical Medley Including 'Lover' And New Song 'Christmas Tree Farm'

9 December 2019, 02:03

Taylor Swift performed a medley of her hits at the JBB
Taylor Swift performed a medley of her hits at the JBB. Picture: Global

Taylor Swift closing Sunday night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 included the medley of hits we all wanted and two very special debuts.

Taylor Swift was the headliner at the #CapitalJBB on Sunday 8 December, closing with some of her most well-known hits, new chart-topping singles, and her brand new Christmas song, Christmas 'Tree Farm'.

She also performed 'London Boy', seeing as she was in the city, feeling it was only right, and we agree!

The 29-year-old global superstar put on a jaw-dropping show as always, delighting the crowd as she played her guitar to belt out 'Lover'.

A-Z Of Every Iconic Performance From The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

Wearing a stand-out white, rhinestone ensemble for her dazzling performance, Taylor truly lit up The O2 with each and every one of her tunes, and thanked her 'amazing' fans in between sons for their ongoing support.

Taylor Swift closed the Jingle Bell Ball with a magical show
Taylor Swift closed the Jingle Bell Ball with a magical show. Picture: Global

  1. Taylor Swift debuted 'Christmas Tree Farm' and revealed she only thought of and recorded the song a few days ago in London

  2. Tay Tay served the first single from 'Lover' and it went down, as you can imagine, and absolute storm

Taylor tells Jimmy Hill how she prepares for her performances

We threw Taylor a surprise party for her 30th birthday on 13 December

Taylor teaches Jimmy Hill how to act like a cat, as the release date of new movie Cats fast approaches on 20 December

Taylor released her seventh album, 'Lover', in August, including top 10 hits 'You Need To Calm Down', 'ME!', and 'Lover'. Since then, she's announced a world tour titled 'Lover Fest', which is on a smaller scale compared to her previous global tours, but she's hotly tipped to be headlining Glastonbury in 2020.

After dropping 'Lover', she collaborated with Shawn Mendes on the tune, who wrote a stunning verse, before releasing a first dance rendition of the romantic track, ideal for newlyweds.

In November, Taylor scooped the Artist of the Decade title at the American Music Awards, proving just how successful she's been since she started writing music as a teenager.

Set list:

- 'Blank Space'

- 'ME!'

- 'London Boy'

- 'Lover'

- '22'

- 'You Need To Calm Down'

- 'Christmas Tree Farm'

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift is releasing a Christmas song titled 'Christmas Tree Farm'

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With New Song 'Christmas Tree Farm' And Swifties Are Declaring The Festive Season 'Saved'

Hot On Capital

Sam Feldt at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Sam Feldt Put On His Own Christmas Party At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Sam Smith brought the house down with their club hit set

Sam Smith Slayed Their Smash Hit Set At The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

Sam Smith

JBB's on stage moments on Sunday

Jingle Bell Ball 2019: From Taylor Swift To Sam Smith - The Best On Stage Moments From Sunday At The O2

Jingle Bell Ball

The Script Whispers

WATCH: The Script Whisper About Taylor Swift and AJ Tracey

The Script

Roman Kemp is finally coming back home

Capital's Roman Kemp Finishes In Third Place On I'm A Celeb After Making It To The Final With Jacqueline Jossa & Andy Whyment

I'm A Celebrity

Sam Smith teaches Will Manning how to dance

Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Sam Smith Gives A 'How Do You Sleep?' Dance Tutorial

News