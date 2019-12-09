Taylor Swift Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Magical Medley Including 'Lover' And New Song 'Christmas Tree Farm'

Taylor Swift performed a medley of her hits at the JBB. Picture: Global

Taylor Swift closing Sunday night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 included the medley of hits we all wanted and two very special debuts.

Taylor Swift was the headliner at the #CapitalJBB on Sunday 8 December, closing with some of her most well-known hits, new chart-topping singles, and her brand new Christmas song, Christmas 'Tree Farm'.

She also performed 'London Boy', seeing as she was in the city, feeling it was only right, and we agree!

The 29-year-old global superstar put on a jaw-dropping show as always, delighting the crowd as she played her guitar to belt out 'Lover'.

A-Z Of Every Iconic Performance From The 2019 Jingle Bell Ball

Wearing a stand-out white, rhinestone ensemble for her dazzling performance, Taylor truly lit up The O2 with each and every one of her tunes, and thanked her 'amazing' fans in between sons for their ongoing support.

Taylor Swift closed the Jingle Bell Ball with a magical show. Picture: Global

Taylor Swift debuted 'Christmas Tree Farm' and revealed she only thought of and recorded the song a few days ago in London Tay Tay served the first single from 'Lover' and it went down, as you can imagine, and absolute storm

Taylor tells Jimmy Hill how she prepares for her performances

We threw Taylor a surprise party for her 30th birthday on 13 December

Taylor teaches Jimmy Hill how to act like a cat, as the release date of new movie Cats fast approaches on 20 December

Taylor released her seventh album, 'Lover', in August, including top 10 hits 'You Need To Calm Down', 'ME!', and 'Lover'. Since then, she's announced a world tour titled 'Lover Fest', which is on a smaller scale compared to her previous global tours, but she's hotly tipped to be headlining Glastonbury in 2020.

After dropping 'Lover', she collaborated with Shawn Mendes on the tune, who wrote a stunning verse, before releasing a first dance rendition of the romantic track, ideal for newlyweds.

In November, Taylor scooped the Artist of the Decade title at the American Music Awards, proving just how successful she's been since she started writing music as a teenager.

Set list:

- 'Blank Space'

- 'ME!'

- 'London Boy'

- 'Lover'

- '22'

- 'You Need To Calm Down'

- 'Christmas Tree Farm'

> Download Our App For All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News