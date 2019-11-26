Taylor Swift Gives ‘Lover’ A First Dance Remix And Fans Are Already Planning Their Wedding Setlists

Taylor Swift has released a first dance edition of 'Lover'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter / Getty

Taylor Swift has released a first dance edition of ‘Lover’.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ was a huge hit when it was released in the summer, prompting Shawn Mendes to get involved with the tune.

And in the run-up to Christmas, the 29-year-old singer has given the stunning ballad an orchestral update for an extra dose of romantic feels.

Dubbing it the ‘First Dance remix’, for those who might want the song played at their wedding, Taylor based the new version of ‘Lover’ on the arrangement she performed at the American Music Awards.

Announcing the news, Taylor said: “So excited to release the new version of Lover, the First Dance Remix - based on the arrangement of the AMAs performance!”

Fans are already loving the new rendition, as Taylor was flooded with tweets from Swifties planning to play it on their own big day.

“It’s sooo romantic and beautiful Taylor! Definitely including this on my wedding setlist even though I’m not yet getting married and still only 22 years old,” commented one fan, as another said: “WAIT STOP PLAY THIS AT MY NONEXISTENT WEDDING I AM BAWLING AT 12:30AM. I JUST DID MY SKINCARE ROUTINE !!! THIS IS THE BEST VERSION.”

“We all thought the original was perfect and then she made it orchestral and topped herself... Only an Artist of the Decade can do that,” one person responded.

The romantic revamp comes after Shawn Mendes jumped on the track, adding his own beautiful lyrics to join Taylor’s.

Taylor performed ‘Lover’ on a grand piano at the American Music Awards, alongside a string of her old hits.

Kicking things off with ‘The Man’, the pop sensation made sure to throw shade at Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta by having her old album names emblazoned across her outfit.

She then broke into ‘Love Story’, stripping off her prison-themed shirt to unveil a dazzling gold bodysuit.

Tay Tay also belted out ’Trouble’, ‘Blank Space’, and ’Shake It Off’.

