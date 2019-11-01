Taylor Swift Hints Her Mother’s Cancer Battle Is The Reason For ‘Lover’ Fest Instead Of A Huge Tour

Taylor Swift has opened up about her mother's health issues. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has hinted her mother’s health is the reason she isn’t doing a full blown tour for ‘Lover’.

Taylor Swift has suggested her mother’s battle with cancer is the reason she's not taking her ‘Lover’ fest as big as her previous tours, keeping the dates in each location to a minimum.

Talking to Apple Music, she admitted she can’t commit to a world tour at this time in her life because she needs to be as close to home as possible.

She said: “I’ve got some pretty intense things happening with my family right now. I can’t go on a long tour that I can’t go home to my family for."

“Where there are question marks in my life and things that are really important to me and my family, I have to be able to have some breathing room in my touring schedule and I think they [her fans] kind of understand that,” she added.

It was widely known that Taylor’s mother, Andrea Swift, was diagnosed with cancer back in 2015 and while fans assumed she had recovered following treatment, the hitmaker revealed to Elle in March this year the cancer had returned.

Taylor & Andrea Swift at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again. It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else.

“My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

The 29-year-old ‘Cruel Summer’ singer recently announced she will be going on tour in 2020, but only doing festivals and venues that felt ‘authentic’.

She announced on Twitter: “The Lover album is open fields, sunsets + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!”

Taylor is also highly rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury in 2020.

Taylor Swift has announced her 'Lover' tour. Picture: Twitter

Although Taylor’s fans were initially upset when finding out about the ‘Lover’ fest not being as extensive as her previous touring style has been, such as for 'Reputation' and '1989', they were quick to react positively following her interview.

One fan tweeted: “I was wondering why no world tour this time around but after hearing the reason why… I feel like a jerk. I totally respect your decision to do a limited amount of shows. If it were me I would do the same thing.”

Needless to say, Tay's fans are just happy she’s still touring the album!

