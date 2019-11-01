Taylor Swift Hints Her Mother’s Cancer Battle Is The Reason For ‘Lover’ Fest Instead Of A Huge Tour

1 November 2019, 11:10 | Updated: 1 November 2019, 11:12

Taylor Swift has opened up about her mother's health issues
Taylor Swift has opened up about her mother's health issues. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has hinted her mother’s health is the reason she isn’t doing a full blown tour for ‘Lover’.

Taylor Swift has suggested her mother’s battle with cancer is the reason she's not taking her ‘Lover’ fest as big as her previous tours, keeping the dates in each location to a minimum.

Talking to Apple Music, she admitted she can’t commit to a world tour at this time in her life because she needs to be as close to home as possible.

Taylor Swift's Original Song For Cats Tipped For Oscars Nomination

She said: “I’ve got some pretty intense things happening with my family right now. I can’t go on a long tour that I can’t go home to my family for."

“Where there are question marks in my life and things that are really important to me and my family, I have to be able to have some breathing room in my touring schedule and I think they [her fans] kind of understand that,” she added.

It was widely known that Taylor’s mother, Andrea Swift, was diagnosed with cancer back in 2015 and while fans assumed she had recovered following treatment, the hitmaker revealed to Elle in March this year the cancer had returned.

Taylor & Andrea Swift at the Grammys
Taylor & Andrea Swift at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again. It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else.

“My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

The 29-year-old ‘Cruel Summer’ singer recently announced she will be going on tour in 2020, but only doing festivals and venues that felt ‘authentic’.

She announced on Twitter: “The Lover album is open fields, sunsets + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!”

Taylor is also highly rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury in 2020.

Taylor Swift has announced her 'Lover' tour
Taylor Swift has announced her 'Lover' tour. Picture: Twitter

Although Taylor’s fans were initially upset when finding out about the ‘Lover’ fest not being as extensive as her previous touring style has been, such as for 'Reputation' and '1989', they were quick to react positively following her interview.

One fan tweeted: “I was wondering why no world tour this time around but after hearing the reason why… I feel like a jerk. I totally respect your decision to do a limited amount of shows. If it were me I would do the same thing.”

Needless to say, Tay's fans are just happy she’s still touring the album!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift talks of misogyny about her songwriting of exes

Taylor Swift Says Misogyny Tried To Discredit Her Songwriting As A 'Trick' Instead Of Talent

Hot On Capital

Pregnant Celebs have taken over the 'baby mama dance'

Viral Baby Mama Dance: From Shay Mitchell To Nash Grier's Girlfriend, All The Pregnant Celebs Twerking Their Way To Labour
James Charles has raked in an astounding fortune

James Charles Net Worth: Makeup YouTuber's Incredible Fortune Revealed
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson pack on a load of PDA during Halloween

WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Had An NSFW Halloween & Fans Are Here For It

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande has debuted a variety of iconic costumes

Ariana Grande’s Halloween Costumes Over The Years

Ariana Grande

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her fitness routine

Hailey Baldwin’s Exercise Routine: What Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Do To Keep Fit?
They smash it out of the park every year.

Kardashian Halloween Costumes 2019: All Their Killer Looks From Kim And Kourtney To Kylie And Stormi

News