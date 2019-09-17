Taylor Swift Announces 'Lover Fest' For Her Latest Album & It's Touring With A Twist

Taylor Swift announces Lover Fest to perfom latest album. Picture: Official Tour Image/ Twitter @TaylorSwift13

The singer has just announced a world tour- but with a twist! She'll be performing at festivals, or, has just created her own to reflect the vibe of her album.

Taylor Swift has announced she is taking her latest album, Lover, on tour, but will be reflecting the overall theme of the album by performing at festivals and even creating her own that will all be going down summer of 2020.

She wrote to her 85 million Twitter followers: "The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, + SUMMER. I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!"

Taylor Swift announces the Lover Tour. Picture: Official Tour Image

The poster also says that additional UK and international dates are yet to be announced, which has got us thinking which festivals she will be popping up at next year, with one very big festival playing on our minds?

Taylor had been open about the fact she didn't want to spend her whole life on tour, only wrapping up the Reputation stadium tour in November of 2018, but has found a way to tour that suits her, and feels 'authentic.'

So far, she's confirmed four dates in the US in two enormous stadiums, and plenty of smaller dates in France, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Portugal and Poland. She will also be taking her show to Brazil.

The 29-year-old has said she is aiming to perform in new places, so has swayed away from the big, capital cities that a tour of her size is usually associated with.

Needless to say, fans are ecstatic at the announcement as they weren't sure Tay would be performing the album.

