Taylor Swift Takes Swipe At Big Machine Records With Her Outfit During American Music Awards Performance Medley

Taylor Swift seemingly took a dig at Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta with one of her on-stage outfits at the American Music Awards.

Taylor Swift has been embroiled in a very public feud with Big Machine Records owners Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over the past few months, with the ‘Lover’ singer sharing a public statement on Friday 15 November claiming they’d ‘banned’ her from singing her old songs.

It was later confirmed Taylor was allowed to sing her old hits, of which she performed a medley at the American Music Awards, but their rift is far from over.

She is also apparently banned from using her old creations in a Netflix documentary she’s been secretly working on for two years, something she had to announce when she released her statement.

The pop star also claimed she would have to re-record all of her old albums so that she owned them once again, and she made a not-so subtle reference to this during the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Taylor Swift made a literal statement with her outfit at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

At the beginning of her performance, Taylor emerged in a white button-down shirt with the names of her old albums, including 'Fearless', ‘Speak Now’, ‘Red’, and ‘1989’ emblazoned in big block letters.

‘Speak Now’ was on the front of her shirt in full view, above the other album names.

The print of the album names was prison-like, suggesting her old LPs are ‘trapped’ under Big Machine Records, which Scooter Braun bought this year after Taylor left the label in 2018.

Her microphone also had ‘Lover’ written in pink letters, which some fans reckon represents the fact it’s the first album she owns.

Taylor Swift also had her old album names etched into a grand piano. Picture: Getty

Halsey and Camila Cabello joined Taylor Swift on stage at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

Opening her medley set, Taylor began with ‘The Man’ which includes lyrics such as, ‘I’m so sick of running, as fast as I can, wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man’.

And when she performed ‘Lover’, Taylor sat at a stunning grand piano adorned with the names of all her old albums, making sure her old hits were a reminder the whole way through her set.

She was later joined on stage by Camila Cabello and Halsey for ‘Shake It Off’.

Taylor won a whopping six American Music Awards including her Artist of the Decade gong, scooping Artist of the Year and Favourite Pop/Rock Album for ‘Lover’, too.

