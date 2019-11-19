Taylor Swift Is Now Allowed To Perform Her Old Songs At The American Music Awards

Taylor Swift is allowed to sing her old songs at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has been permitted to sing her old tunes at the American Music Awards.

After allegedly being banned from performing her old classics, such as ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘The Story Of Us’, Taylor Swift has now been granted permission to sing her hits at the American Music Awards on Sunday 24 November.

Taylor took to Twitter on Thursday claiming her former record label managers, Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, were not allowing her to perform her old songs unless she cancelled her plans to re-record her hits next year and if she stopped talking about Scooter Braun.

Scooter Braun And Scott Borchetta’s Label Respond To Taylor Swift’s Claims She’s ‘Banned’ From Performing Old Songs

Big Machine Records issued a statement saying Taylor Swift could now perform her old songs. Picture: Big Machine Records/Twitter

The pop star was flooded with support from her fans and fellow artists, and four days later Taylor was informed she can perform her old songs once again.

Big Machine Records issued a statement on Monday saying they have reached a “licensing agreement” and claimed Taylor didn’t need their permission in the first place.

It said: “The Big Machine label group informed Dick Clark Productions today that they have agreed to grant all licenses of their artists’ performances to steam post-show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms.”

Taylor’s first six albums were released under Big Machine, which was bought by Scooter Braun’s company earlier this year.

The ‘Lover’ singer is yet to address the update, but Dick Clark Productions have responded, saying they never authorised Big Machine’s statement according to E! News.

“At no time did Dick Clark Productions agree to create, authorise or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.”

It adds: “Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift’s management team. We have no further comment.”

Taylor has been at loggerheads with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun for months, and in her statement last week she also revealed she’s been working on a Netflix documentary but wasn’t allowed to include her old songs in the film.

“This isn’t the way I had planned on telling you this news,” she wrote. “Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records.”

The singer took their rift public in June, when she reacted to the news Braun had acquired Big Machine Records, claiming she was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and “earn” one album back at a time for every new one she turned in.

Scooter Braun has continued to deny there was “malicious intent” behind his purchase of Big Machine.

