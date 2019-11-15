Scooter Braun And Scott Borchetta’s Label Respond To Taylor Swift’s Claims She’s ‘Banned’ From Performing Old Songs

Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta's label issued a response. Picture: Getty

Big Machine Records have issued a statement in response to Taylor Swift’s recent claims.

Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta’s label Big Machine Records said they were “shocked” to see Taylor Swift’s statement, in which she claimed the music managers had banned her from performing her old music at the American Music Awards and declined her to use the songs in a Netflix documentary.

Taylor said she was told she’d only be allowed to use her music if she agrees not to re-record copycat versions of her songs next year, and if she stops talking about Scooter Braun.

In response to her claims, Big Machine Records have said they have “the collective goal of giving fans the entertainment they want and deserve”, denying they prohibited her from performing live.

The statement said: “As Taylor Swift’s partner for over a decade, we were shocked to see her tumblr statements yesterday based on false information. At no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special.

"In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere. Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honour all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record in which we do not financially participate."

They claimed they've tried to resolve the matters, but by taking the situation to social media Taylor "greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families".

It continues: "The truth is, Taylor has admitted to contractually owing millions of dollars and multiple assets to our company, which is responsible for 120 hardworking employees who helped build her career. We have worked diligently to have a conversation about these matters with Taylor and her team to productively move forward.

"We started to see progress over the past two weeks and were optimistic as recently as yesterday that this may get resolved. However, despite our persistent efforts to find a private and mutually satisfactory solution, Taylor made a unilateral decision last night to enlist her fanbase in a calculated manner that greatly affects the safety of our employees and their families.

"Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist. All we ask is to have a direct and honest conversation. When that happens, you will see there is nothing but respect, kindness and support waiting for you on the other side."

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

They also claimed the 'Lover' singer hasn't accepted their invitation to speak about the matters.

"To date, not one of the invitations to speak with us and work through this has been accepted. Rumours fester in the absence of communication. Let’s not have that continue here. We share the collective goal of giving your fans the entertainment they both want and deserve."

In the meantime, Taylor has been flooded with support from some of her fellow artists, including best friend Selena Gomez.

In her initial statement she called on fans of artists in Scooter Braun's management to help "try and make them see sense".

