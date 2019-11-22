Scooter Braun Publicly Responds To Taylor Swift’s Statement Claiming He's 'Ready To Speak Directly'

Scooter Braun has responded to Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Scooter Braun has responded to Taylor Swift, one week after her lengthy statement.

Scooter Braun has reached out to Taylor Swift after she accused he and Scott Borchetta of “banning” her from performing her old songs at the American Music Awards.

Taylor now can perform her old tracks at the AMAs, but she also claimed she was forbidden from using her old creations in a Netflix documentary she’s been working on for two years.

In her statement she urged fans of the artists Scooter manages – which includes Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato – to try and “talk some sense” into the music mogul.

Scooter has now responded to Taylor, saying he’s finally speaking out after his family received “numerous death threats”.

Scooter Braun reached out to Taylor Swift. Picture: Scooter Braun/Instagram

Scooter Braun responded to Taylor Swift one week after her statement. Picture: Scooter Braun/Instagram

Scooter Braun said he 'wants to find a solution' with Taylor Swift. Picture: Scooter Braun/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Scooter shared a statement with his 3.2 million followers but tagged Taylor in the letter. He also posted a tweet from a troll who wrote: “Hi, why don’t you just die with your children? I will buy a gun tmr and them shoot you allin the head [sic].”

After vowing he wouldn’t speak publicly about the matter, Scooter said: “I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above.”

Adding he’s “been at a loss” in regards to the threats he and his family have received, Scooter said: “While disappointed you have remained silent after being notified by your attorney four days ago of these ongoing threats, I’m still hopeful we can fix this.”

He continued: “I was shocked and disheartened to hear that my presence in the Big Machine deal caused you so much pain as the handful of times we have actually met I have always remembered them to be pleasant and respectful. Knowing what I know now all I have wanted to do is rectify the situation.”

Scooter claimed his attempts and calls to have an open discussion with Taylor over the past six months “have been rejected”.

The manager of Justin Bieber said he was now publicly speaking out because he feels he has “no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution”.

In Taylor’s statement shared one week ago, she said the men are “exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the songs she wants”.

Attempting to quash Taylor’s claims, Scooter wrote: “No artist should ever feel concerned or bullied. I have spent my entire career in service of creatives and artists, never the other way around.”

After insisting he has “never” banned her from performing her songs at the AMAs and that she “does not need anyone’s permission to do so”, Scooter finished his letter saying he’d like to find a resolution.

“Many have told me that a meeting will never happen as this is not about truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you. I am hopeful that this is not the case. I’m right here, ready to speak directly and respectfully.”

Scooter switched off comments on the Instagram post, but the post has already had a huge reaction on Twitter.

