Taylor Swift Celebrated Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Birthday In London With Ed Sheeran

24 February 2020, 14:18

Taylor Swift stepped out in London for Joe Alwyn's 29th birthday
Taylor Swift stepped out in London for Joe Alwyn's 29th birthday. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Taylor Swift celebrated her boyfriend's birthday, Joe Alwyn, in a fancy London restaurant, with her close friend Ed Sheeran in tow, and the couple left under giant umbrellas to escape the paparazzi's cameras.

Taylor Swift is proving she really is one of London's own, stepping out for her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn's 29th birthday party in a swanky spot in Soho, getting a rare glimpse of Ed Sheeran in the process as he also stepped out to celebrate with his good pal.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Heading to restaurant Bob Bob Ricard, known for having a 'press for champagne' button in the heart of the West End, Taylor reportedly joined Joe's friends, who she's famously said she likes hanging out with in her song 'London Boy', where she also boasts hanging out in Brixton, Highbury and as she did last night, the West End.

Ed Sheeran stepped out without wife Cherry Seaborn and was photographed chuckling as he got into a car after Taylor and Joe left with giant umbrellas covering them as they snuck into their car as photographers swarmed them.

He and Taylor have been close friends since 2012, when they wrote 'Everything Has Changed' which featured on her album 'Red' and basically being each other's biggest fans since, making another tune, 'End Game', for her album 'Reputation' in 2017.

The pair have been enjoying themselves around the Capital recently, turning up unannounced at the NME awards in Brixton, where Tay Tay received Best Solo Act in the World for the second time (last won in 2016) and spend the evening sat at a table in the rowdy crowd with Joe.

So, it looks like the lyrics in her song were actually true after all!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News

Taylor Swift News

See more Taylor Swift News

Joe Alwyn has been dating Taylor Swift for three years

Who Is Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn? Everything We Know About The Actor, From His Net Worth To Engagement Rumours

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes revealed his fourth album is on the way

Shawn Mendes Confirms He’s Taking A Break From Social Media To Record New Album

Shawn Mendes

Jameela Jamil ended her row with Piers Morgan out of respect for Caroline Flack

Jameela Jamil Puts An End To Piers Morgan Row ‘Out Of Respect For Caroline Flack’ After GMB Host Shares Messages From The Former Love Island Host

News

Onward features Disney's first openly gay character

Disney Introduces Its First Openly Gay Character In Tom Holland's Onward

TV & Film

Jake Paul called himself 'an idiot' after he drew out Zayn Malik

Jake Paul Deletes Shady Zayn Malik Tweets And Apologises After Gigi Hadid Hit Back At YouTuber

Zayn Malik

Harry Styles follows pop stars on Instagram

Harry Styles Just Followed Lewis Capaldi & A Load Of Other Pop Stars On Instagram

Harry Styles

Tommy Fury is reportedly thinking about proposing to his Love Island girlfriend

Are Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury Engaged? Fans Speculate Over Love Island Proposal

TV & Film