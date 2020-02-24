Taylor Swift Celebrated Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Birthday In London With Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift stepped out in London for Joe Alwyn's 29th birthday. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Taylor Swift celebrated her boyfriend's birthday, Joe Alwyn, in a fancy London restaurant, with her close friend Ed Sheeran in tow, and the couple left under giant umbrellas to escape the paparazzi's cameras.

Taylor Swift is proving she really is one of London's own, stepping out for her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn's 29th birthday party in a swanky spot in Soho, getting a rare glimpse of Ed Sheeran in the process as he also stepped out to celebrate with his good pal.

Heading to restaurant Bob Bob Ricard, known for having a 'press for champagne' button in the heart of the West End, Taylor reportedly joined Joe's friends, who she's famously said she likes hanging out with in her song 'London Boy', where she also boasts hanging out in Brixton, Highbury and as she did last night, the West End.

Ed Sheeran stepped out without wife Cherry Seaborn and was photographed chuckling as he got into a car after Taylor and Joe left with giant umbrellas covering them as they snuck into their car as photographers swarmed them.

He and Taylor have been close friends since 2012, when they wrote 'Everything Has Changed' which featured on her album 'Red' and basically being each other's biggest fans since, making another tune, 'End Game', for her album 'Reputation' in 2017.

The pair have been enjoying themselves around the Capital recently, turning up unannounced at the NME awards in Brixton, where Tay Tay received Best Solo Act in the World for the second time (last won in 2016) and spend the evening sat at a table in the rowdy crowd with Joe.

So, it looks like the lyrics in her song were actually true after all!

