WATCH: Shawn Mendes Reveals His Upcoming Movie Role During Fan Q&A

25 March 2019, 07:48

Shawn Mendes confirmed an upcoming movie role
Shawn Mendes confirmed an upcoming movie role. Picture: Getty

During a Q&A for his tour, Shawn Mendes revealed he may be starring a movie very soon.

Shawn Mendes is currently on his world tour, and has so far made headlines by asking a fan for fashion advice, as well as being caught backstage perfecting an odd dance.

However, Shawn is set to take over the movie industry too, after he commented about his upcoming movie role.

During a Q&A in Turin, Italy, one fan asked if he had his eyes set on acting, to which Shawn said "Act in film? Yes. I think there will be one sooner than you guys think!"

It's previously been rumoured that the 'Stitches' singer is set to portray Elvis Presley in a biopic of his life.

Shawn has stated he'd love to play the King of Rock and Roll, quipping that he already has Elvis' hairstyle. He's also recorded himself singing 'I Can't Help Falling In Love' recently on his Instagram Story.

Shawn Mendes has been rumoured to play Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic
Shawn Mendes has been rumoured to play Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic. Picture: Capital

The 20-year-old star has had very little acting roles so far; he has appeared on Saturday Night Live and Drop the Mic as himself within the past couple of years.

Ariana Grande