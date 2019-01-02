WATCH: Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Stunning Vocals With An Elvis Presley Cover

2 January 2019, 11:58 | Updated: 2 January 2019, 12:00

Shawn Mendes shared a clip of himself singing Elvis Presley's 'I Can't Help Falling In Love' on his Instagram story

Shawn Mendes has already started 2019 is the best way possible with a cover of the legendary pop tune 'I Can't Help Falling In Love' by Elvis Presley.

The 'Stitches' star posted two separate clips of the his gorgeous cover to his 39 MILLION followers.

The video surfaced at the same time as Shawn Mendes penned and posted a tribute to his fans after a successful 2018:

"I don’t truly have the words to describe the type of year I’ve had. All I know is that my dreams have come true 10 times over and that’s all because of you guys. I’m in love with what I do for a living and I adore the people I get to do it with. I’ll say it every single year because I’ll always believe it. This is just the beginning, I’m coming to see you all next year & I can’t wait. I love you very much x"

