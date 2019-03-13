Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes & Ariana Grande's Glow-Ups

13 March 2019, 15:43

Style extraordinaire of Netflix's Queer Eye, Tan France, has rated Harry Styles, Ariana Grande & Jesy Nelson on their glow-up transformations, oh, and he has a very special message for Shawn Mendes.

One fifth of Queer Eye's Fab Five, Tan France, dropped by to rate some of our favourite artist's glow-ups, from Little Mix's Jesy Nelson, to Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and, who we now know to be his personal favourite, Shawn Mendes.

Queer Eye Series 3- Netflix Release Date, Location, Stories & The Fab Five

We got him to rate his pal Harry Styles's glow up from his One Direction days to now, and we're confident his rating was accurate seeing as he and fellow Fab Five-rs was recently partying with the 'Sign Of The Times' singer in Tokyo.

He gave Ariana full-blown 'boss bitch' status for her glow-up from her red haired days of Nickelodeon, where she wore what he described as a 'Las Vegas show girl' dress, all the way to her knockout look at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Ariana Grande at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards
Ariana Grande at the 2011 VH1 Do Something Awards. Picture: Getty Images

But, it was his public pledge to divorce his husband for Shawn Mendes which might be the funniest thing we've ever witnessed, and quite honestly, the most relatable.

Referring to Shawn's look at the 2019 BRIT awards, he said: "Have you all seen what he looked like?!"

Shawn Mendes red carpet look at 2019 BRITs
Shawn Mendes red carpet look at 2019 BRITs. Picture: Getty Images

He continues:"I am obsessed. Shawn Mendes went from 'yeah, he's fine', to, I will divorce my husband. I am obsessed, you're the most beautiful boy I've seen possibly in my life" and we felt that, a lot.

Queer Eye series 3 drops onto Netflix on Friday 14th March and we can finally all get those dose of Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Perowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and of course, Tan France, that we all need so badly.

