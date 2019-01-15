WATCH: Harry Styles Spotted In Tokyo Karaoke Bar Amid Kiko Mizuhara Girlfriend Rumours

Harry Styles spotted in Tokyo karaoke bar fuelling girlfriend rumours. Picture: Getty/twitter

Harry Styles is fuelling rumours he's in a relationship with Japanese-based model Kiko Mizuhara after a video of him singing Karaoke in Tokyo has surfaced.

Just when we were wondering where Harry Styles had got to, this awesome video of him belting out Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' in Tokyo surfaced, further fuelling rumours he may have a new Japanese-based actress and model girlfriend, Kiko Mizuhara.

A fan tweeted the video where Harry can be showing off his seriously impressive vocals, saying: "Singing Nirvana while wearing purple glittery 2019 glasses has to be one of the most Harry Styles things I've seen."

SINGING NIRVANA WHILE WEARING PURPLE GLITTERY 2019 GLASSES HAS TO BE ONE OF THE MOST HARRY STYLES THINGS I’VE SEEN pic.twitter.com/HX9qC4fG9j — Lee (@hesaudrey) January 13, 2019

Both Harry and Kiko started following each other on Instagram, which took no time at all for Harry fans to pick up on and the 'Sign Of The Times' singer has reportedly visited Japan 'multiple times' in the past few months.

The Japanese-American actress and model, who starred in The Weeknd and Daft Punk's video for 'I Feel It Coming' and has over 5 million Instagram followers, but there's currently no trace of the British singer on her social media.

Regardless of their relationship status, the pair are yet to be spotted together and Kiko is no where to be seen during Harry's recent Nirvana-Karaoke session, which isn't so surprising considering Harry's notoriously private personal life.

Tabloids also reported that the 24-year-old is choosing to step away for music for time being to further his acting career, having starred in the 2017 film Dunkirk alongside Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy, which we're totally here for, but in the meantime it appears Hazza is taking some time off to enjoy his life!

