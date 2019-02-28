Queer Eye Series 3- Netflix Release Date, Location, Stories & The Fab Five

28 February 2019, 13:41

The Fab Five are back for Queer Eye series 3
The Fab Five are back for Queer Eye series 3. Picture: Getty Images

Queer Eye is returning for it's third season and we've got everything you need to know from it's release date, filming location and

Netflix's Queer Eye is officially about to return for it's third season starring the fave five (who we have missed a lot) and this time, they're in a new place, with new people and obviously, a whole lot of love to give.

Cole Sprouse Says Riverdale Is Perfect For “Short Attention Spans” & Even The Cast Don’t Know What’s Going To Happen

The Fab five were recently in Japan together
The Fab five were recently in Japan together. Picture: Instagram

When does Queer Eye series 3 start?

The Fab Five will officially be back on our TV screens on the 15th March 2019 and we don't know about you but we've missed them a whole lot.

We need our dose of Jonathon Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France and Antoni Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown and since we haven't had anything new from them since February of last year, it's safe to say we're ready.

Where in the US are they making over this time?

Moving on from Atlanta, Georgia, Queer Eye has turned its sights to Kansas City, Missouri, to find new 'heroes' to make-over and make realise just how fabulous they are.

Who are they making over?

Series 1 and 2 focussed more on making over men, but this time, they've added some women into the mix (we've snuck a little preview and the women are AWESOME in it).

Bobby Berk first revealed that women were being added into the show to Variety, saying: "No offence to men, but we have so much more fun with women", and trust us, he wasn't lying!

Where can I watch Queer Eye?

For those of you that are only catching wind of the show now, you're in luck and have a whole 2 series to catch up on, all of which streams on Netflix.

