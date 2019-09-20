WATCH: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Troll Paparazzi By Wearing Masks Out In Public

20 September 2019, 07:14

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello wore masks to hide from photographers
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello wore masks to hide from photographers. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hid themselves from nearby photographers, by wearing novelty masks whilst shopping.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship has made a lot of headlines recently - so much so that the pair had to film a video of how they actually kiss to shut down haters.

However, the 'Señorita' singers took it to new levels to hide from paparazzi whilst shopping, by going out in novelty masks.

> Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Kissing Video Sparks Some Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

The lovebirds were filmed leaving a shop with Shawn wearing a huge baby mask, while Camila stood outside of their car posing for photographers with a unicorn head on.

She can be heard laughing to herself as she hops into the car and takes off her mask, before she struggled to actually see where she was going through the unicorn head.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were photographed kissing at various places, recently, including a café and at a break at the beach.

