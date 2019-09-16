Liam Payne Opens Up About His Naked Photoshoot That Went Viral

Liam Payne feels comfortable stripping off. Picture: PA images

Liam Payne has opened about getting naked on camera, saying he's 'super comfortable' with his body.

The One Direction singer's naked photo went viral earlier this year, just before his Hugo Boss collection debuted at Berlin Fashion Week.

The photograph was initially posted on Mert Alas's Instagram, who explained it would be part of an upcoming project.

Mert, who has also worked with Gigi Hadid and Kim Kardashian-West, captioned the post: “Get off my chair @liampayne #berlin #comingsoon.”

Opening up about the experience, Liam said: “Sometimes you get naked. It's normal. I love taking pictures of my body.

“Mert's picture was amazing. We've taken more pictures that should come out soon, but I'm super comfortable with my body.”

Fans took to Twitter to praise the 26-year-old singer.

One tweeted: “Ohh I love to read this. He has gained so much confidence and I’m so happy for that.”

Another wrote: “I love a healthy king!!! Seeing him thrive makes me so happy.”

“Waiting for more of this,” added another.

Liam’s photoshoot was inspired by model Kate Moss, who had an identical nude shoot with the famous photographer.

Liam Payne naked photoshoot. Picture: Twitter

Mert also worked with the 'Familiar' hitmaker to shoot his Hugo x Liam Payne Capsule Collection.

Liam, who is currently dating model Maya Henry, was announced as the first global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss.

It's been a busy year for the father-of-one as he is also set to release new music on 18th September.

‘Stack It Up’, featuring rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie, has been teased on Liam’s socials and fans are 'so excited' for it to drop.

One fan wrote: “We’re so excited this is gonna be the best thing ever.”

Another said: “Yes Liam! So excited! Can’t wait! Want it now.”

