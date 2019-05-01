Topless Liam Payne Sends Temperatures Soaring In New HUGO Shoot As He Becomes Brand Ambassador

1 May 2019, 15:12

Liam Payne is no stranger to getting his kit off
Liam Payne is no stranger to getting his kit off. Picture: Getty / Liam Payne/Instagram

Liam Payne is being inundated with flame emojis after his latest social media post, after showing off his muscly physique for a HUGO shoot.

Liam Payne has been named as ambassador for Hugo Boss, meaning he will be designing a collection of essentials as well as acting as the face of the bodywear collection – meaning we can expect a lot more smouldering shots of the One Direction star.

The 25 year old unveiled the news by uploading a topless snap from his shoot with the brand, in which he can be seen wearing nothing but a pair of Hugo tracksuit bottoms as he stares steely at the camera.

Liam Payne Just Followed Camila Cabello & Fans Want A Collaboration On Her Second Album

The singer’s body art is in full view in the smoking snap, but that wasn’t what fans were honing in on when they saw Liam’s upload.

“Thatsss hotttt,” replied one person, as another fan commented: “Omg he’s gorgeous.”

“Whew imagine being that photogenic,” wrote a third person, as a fourth flustered follower said: “It suddenly got hot in here, I should probably check if the radiator is working properly.”

However, many fans were also quick to praise Liam on his career achievement, telling the ‘Strip That Down’ singer how proud they are of him.

Liam said of his collaboration: “I knew if I wanted to do something in fashion it should be with HUGO.”

If it means more smouldering snaps of the singer, then we are so here for this new collaboration.

