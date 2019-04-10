Liam Payne Just Followed Camila Cabello & Fans Want A Collaboration On Her Second Album

10 April 2019, 12:31

Liam Payne follows Camila Cabello and fans want a collaboration
Liam Payne follows Camila Cabello and fans want a collaboration. Picture: PA/Instagram @LiamPayne

Fans are wondering if a Liam Payne and Camila Cabello collaboration could be on the way after he gave the 'Havana' singer a follow on Instagram.

Camila Cabello has just announced that she will be playing Cinderella in a new movie adaptation by none other than James Corden and is also hard at work on her second album, so naturally people are pretty excited Liam Payne just started following her on Instagram.

She and BFF Shawn Mendes have already teased people with an 'I Know What You Did Last Summer 2' so we know that the 22-year-old is open to features for her next record, so could Shawn have a rival for his bestie, or, is Liam set to star alongside Cam on the big screen?

Eagle eyed fans noticed Liam followed her just after news broke that she will be playing Cinderella in a new movie adaptation, and seeing as Liam's revealed he's been auditioning for movie roles, could he have also been cast?

One Twitter simply wrote "smells like prince charming" and another speculated "liam is the prince and camila is Cinderella... I just need a moment" and we agree.

If we saw Liam and Cam starring on the big screen together we're not sure how we'd handle it, or if they have a tune on the way, we need to know ASAP!

