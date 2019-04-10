WATCH: Liam Payne Shares Story Of Auditioning In Front Of Steven Spielberg

Liam Payne spoke of the time he auditioned to be in the remake of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which is also rumoured to star Camila Cabello.

Liam Payne has previously starred in Family Guy (and the brand new Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp advert). He did, however, admit that he auditioned to star in Steven Spielberg's upcoming musical.

The 'Polaroid' singer joined Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay via FaceTime, and said that he previously auditioned for a role in a remake of West Side Story.

Liam Payne caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

"I've had some great auditions for a couple of different things," said Liam Payne. "The first thing I ever auditioned for was the remake of West Side Story.

"On my last birthday, I got a message saying 'You need to meet [Steven Spielberg]'" he continued. While he didn't get the role, Liam said it was an incredible experience to have met an iconic Hollywood director.

West Side Story is also rumoured to star Liam's friend, Camila Cabello. In April 2018, the 'Havana' star shared a photo of Juliet; the titular character from Shakespeare's romantic story, which was said to be the inspiration behind West Side Story.