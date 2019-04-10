WATCH: Liam Payne Shares Story Of Auditioning In Front Of Steven Spielberg

10 April 2019, 07:57

Liam Payne spoke of the time he auditioned to be in the remake of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which is also rumoured to star Camila Cabello.

Liam Payne has previously starred in Family Guy (and the brand new Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp advert). He did, however, admit that he auditioned to star in Steven Spielberg's upcoming musical.

The 'Polaroid' singer joined Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay via FaceTime, and said that he previously auditioned for a role in a remake of West Side Story.

> Liam Payne & Jade Thirlwall's BFF X Factor Throwback Snap Is Adorable

Liam Payne caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Liam Payne caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"I've had some great auditions for a couple of different things," said Liam Payne. "The first thing I ever auditioned for was the remake of West Side Story.

"On my last birthday, I got a message saying 'You need to meet [Steven Spielberg]'" he continued. While he didn't get the role, Liam said it was an incredible experience to have met an iconic Hollywood director.

> All Of The Stars Are Catching Up With Roman, Vick And Sonny Over On Our App!

West Side Story is also rumoured to star Liam's friend, Camila Cabello. In April 2018, the 'Havana' star shared a photo of Juliet; the titular character from Shakespeare's romantic story, which was said to be the inspiration behind West Side Story.

  1. 1
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  2. 2
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  4. 4
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  5. 5
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  6. 6
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  7. 7
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  8. 8
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  9. 9
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  10. 10
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  12. 12
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  13. 13
    MONOPOLY
    Victoria Monet, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  14. 14
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  15. 15
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  16. 16
    Your Mrs
    JAY1
    itunes
  17. 17
    Better Man artwork
    Better Man
    Westlife
    itunes
  18. 18
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  19. 19
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  20. 20
    Cool
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  21. 21
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  23. 23
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  24. 24
    Talk artwork
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  25. 25
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  26. 26
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  28. 28
    What I like About You (feat. Theresa Rex)
    Jonas Blue
    itunes
  29. 29
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Sunflower
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  31. 31
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  32. 32
    No One artwork
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  33. 33
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  34. 34
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers feat. 5 Seconds Of...
    itunes
  35. 35
    Last Hurrah
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  36. 36
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  37. 37
    7 rings (Colin Jay Remix) artwork
    7 rings (Colin Jay Remix)
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  38. 38
    Juice artwork
    Juice
    Lizzo
    itunes
  39. 39
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
