Everyone You Missed In The New Star-Studded Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Advert

6 April 2019, 20:32

Shawn Mendes, Little Mix, Liam Payne and Anne-Marie all make appearances in Roman Kemp's brand new Capital Breakfast advert. But how many did you spot?

Things have got tastier, now that Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp is nationwide. And to celebrate, Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay hosted their own (cereal) pool party and invited some major A-list stars.

The likes of Jason Derulo, Halsey and Cheryl all popped by to try some Capital Breakfast, but how many of the squad did you catch?

> Grab Our App, As Roman Kemp's Chatting To All Of The Biggest Stars, And You DON'T Wanna Miss It!

Here's the full list of everyone who got involved with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp's new advert.

  1. Little Mix

    The 'Touch' singers kick off the adventure by flying in on an actual spoon.

    via GIPHY

  2. Liam Payne

    Liam is a gift. Which is why he came with the free dinosaur toy inside the big box of cereal.

    via GIPHY

  3. Shawn Mendes

    While everyone's thirsty for Shawn Mendes, he looked pretty hungry for Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

    via GIPHY

  4. Anne-Marie

    Anne-Marie may sing about '2002', but she's living in '3002' on her futuristic jet ski.

    via GIPHY

  5. Cheryl

    If there's one thing you should know, it's not to disrupt Cheryl while she's chilling in a huge bowl of milk.

    via GIPHY

  6. Marshmello

    What's a pool party without a personal set from the 'Happier' producer?

    via GIPHY

  7. Halsey

    She can sing. She can act. And now we know Halsey's a mean volleyball player.

    via GIPHY

  8. Jason Derulo

    Jason needs - nay, deserves his own throne during Capital Breakfast's new advert.

    via GIPHY

  9. Olly Alexander

    The Years & Years frontman popped by Roman Kemp's pool party (and eagle-eyed viewers can see he even brought David Guetta along with him!)

    via GIPHY

