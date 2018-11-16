Little Mix's New Album 'LM5': Ranked By Mixers

16 November 2018, 11:50 | Updated: 16 November 2018, 12:00

Little Mix's album 'LM5' is finally here

Little Mix have released their new album 'LM5' and now it's your chance to tell that world which songs are your favourite!

After waiting what feels like forever, we've finally been blessed with Little Mix's new album 'LM5' and it's jam-packed full of empowering bops from start to finish, maybe even including a secret feature from the ladies' boyfriends too.

> Little Mix Hit Back At "Going Solo" Rumours On New Album 'LM5'

But whilst we absolutely love it, we wanted to give Mixers a chance to have your say on 'LM5' and tell the world what your favourite songs from the new album are, but which will you choose? Are you more of a 'Motivate' fan or is 'Strip' your jam? Let's find out...

