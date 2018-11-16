Little Mix Hit Back At "Going Solo" Rumours On New Album 'LM5'

16 November 2018, 07:32 | Updated: 16 November 2018, 10:21

Little Mix's new album 'LM5' includes a fierce response to speculation about Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne going solo.

Little Mix have just released their fifth album LM5 to the world and fans are absolutely loving the girls' response to recent split rumours on the new song 'Wasabi'.

The track includes a fierce verse where the group mock "the papers" criticising them for not wearing enough clothes and claiming that they're about to split or someone go solo.

In the song, Jesy mocks all the talk about "she ain't wearing no clothes", "when she goin' solo?" and that the girls are"gonna break up" - either as a group or from their boyfriends.

It comes amid speculation that the singer has split from her boyfriend Harry James after sixteen months of dating. There have also been rumours this year about Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Jade or Perrie forming their own solo career.

Fans have praised Little Mix for clapping back to the haters on 'Wasabi' and their new album.

It's not long until we get to see Little Mix play Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola and we just know that the new songs from LM5 are going sound even more incredible with the girls performing them live at London's O2.

