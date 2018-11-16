Little Mix Hit Back At "Going Solo" Rumours On New Album 'LM5'

Little Mix's new album 'LM5' includes a fierce response to speculation about Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne going solo.

Little Mix have just released their fifth album LM5 to the world and fans are absolutely loving the girls' response to recent split rumours on the new song 'Wasabi'.

The track includes a fierce verse where the group mock "the papers" criticising them for not wearing enough clothes and claiming that they're about to split or someone go solo.

In the song, Jesy mocks all the talk about "she ain't wearing no clothes", "when she goin' solo?" and that the girls are"gonna break up" - either as a group or from their boyfriends.

It comes amid speculation that the singer has split from her boyfriend Harry James after sixteen months of dating. There have also been rumours this year about Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Jade or Perrie forming their own solo career.

Fans have praised Little Mix for clapping back to the haters on 'Wasabi' and their new album.

#LM5 "SHE AIN'T WEARING NO CLOTHES" "WHEN SHE GOING SOLO?" "I BET THEY'RE GONNA BREAK UP" pic.twitter.com/HhmUJYMdp9 — loes #lm5 (@gIoriousmix) November 16, 2018

"Which is going solo? I bet they're gonna breakup. But what the hell do you know?" OH THEY DID NOT HOLD ANYTHING BACK ON THAT ONE. ALL HAIL MISS WASABI THE SASSY QUEEN #LM5 — Moonchild 🌙 (@SiriusMoonchild) November 16, 2018

Well @LittleMix well and truly delivered a heavy dose of feminism, self love and a “screw you” to media and haters.



Bravo girls! This is the stuff I want any young person to be hearing, as well as some of us “grown ups” that might have forgotten our worth. #LM5 #littlemix 👏🏻 https://t.co/l6gn7Eec4B — Dobbo. (@kaydobbo) November 16, 2018

