Chris Hughes Films Girlfriend Jesy Nelson Twerking In Her Pyjamas After Calling Her His ‘Future Wife’

Chris Hughes shared a glimpse of what his cosy evenings in with girlfriend Jesy Nelson are really like.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson and Love Island 2017 finalist Chris Hughes have made it no secret they’re totally smitten, with the reality TV star referring to his pop star partner as his “future wife” on numerous occasions.

And during one of their cosy nights in, Chris gave fans a sneak-peek into how they spend their evenings together, showing Jesy trying to twerk in her kitchen as he instructed her on how to do it.

As Chris told her to lift her right arm up, Jesy – who was dressed in cloud and rainbow print pyjamas – burst into laughter after attempting the dance move.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have been dating since the start of the year. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

They then filmed themselves playing Kerplunk, eating ice cream, and later tucking into pick and mix sweets as they watched TV in bed.

Their adorable evening comes after Chris called Jesy his future wife, in a touching tweet about how grateful he is for the people in his life.

He wrote: “Night everyone feeling very blessed for everything I have in life!

“Friends, family, my future wife, remember you only get one life so live it to the fullest and be the best version of you! I’ve tried to learn something new everyday and today I learned how to tap dance.”

Chris Hughes called Jesy Nelson his 'future wife'. Picture: Chris Hughes/Twitter

After seeing the affectionate post, one fan questioned if the couple had got engaged, to which Chris replied: “No. Just happy.”

Jesy returned the affection with a social media post of her own, taking to Instagram Stories to gush about her man.

She wrote: “Happy weekend everyone… feeling so blessed right now. Couldn’t be happier; cuddles with Reggie and Oscar and my future husband makes me so happy.

“Keep being kind, because it pays off, and costs nothing. Love you all.”

They followed-up their heartfelt posts with photos of them posing together in matching, head-to-toe black outfits.

Chris and Jesy are always open about their love for one another, with the reality TV star recently confessing it was ‘love at first sight’ for he and the ‘Touch’ singer.

