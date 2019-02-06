Jesy Nelson Reportedly Dumps Chris Hughes Over Fears He Was Only Dating Her For Fame

Chris Hughes was allegedly dumped by Little Mix's Jesy Nelson. Picture: PA Images (L); Getty (R)

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has allegedly split up with Chris Hughes, from Love Island, amid claims that he was with her for the publicity.

Jesy Nelson has reportedly called off her relationship from Love Island's Chris Hughes, after three weeks of dating, over claims that he was using her to boost his profile.

After her fellow Little Mix band member, Perrie Edwards, said that he seemed like a nice guy, Jesy ended their brief romance, and a source close to Chris claims he is upset by it all.

> Former Fifth Harmony Member Ally Brooke Is Rumoured To Be Supporting Little Mix On 2019 Tour

"But Jesy has explained that she needs to protect herself and her career, and taking their romance any further was proving a massive risk," continued the source.

It was rumoured that Chris Hughes had deliberately organised the paparazzi shots which caught the two of them kissing, in the first place, so that he could get more publicity.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson is apparently single again, following her split from reality star. Picture: PA Images

The pair first confirmed their relationship when they appeared on each other's Instagram Stories, on a date night in a cocktail club in London. They were later snapped kissing in a kebab shop.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip On Your Fave Stars

Neither have spoken out about the split, as of yet.