Jesy Nelson Reportedly Dumps Chris Hughes Over Fears He Was Only Dating Her For Fame

6 February 2019, 07:03

Chris Hughes was allegedly dumped by Little Mix's Jesy Nelson
Chris Hughes was allegedly dumped by Little Mix's Jesy Nelson. Picture: PA Images (L); Getty (R)

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has allegedly split up with Chris Hughes, from Love Island, amid claims that he was with her for the publicity.

Jesy Nelson has reportedly called off her relationship from Love Island's Chris Hughes, after three weeks of dating, over claims that he was using her to boost his profile.

After her fellow Little Mix band member, Perrie Edwards, said that he seemed like a nice guy, Jesy ended their brief romance, and a source close to Chris claims he is upset by it all.

> Former Fifth Harmony Member Ally Brooke Is Rumoured To Be Supporting Little Mix On 2019 Tour

"But Jesy has explained that she needs to protect herself and her career, and taking their romance any further was proving a massive risk," continued the source.

It was rumoured that Chris Hughes had deliberately organised the paparazzi shots which caught the two of them kissing, in the first place, so that he could get more publicity.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson is apparently single again, following her split from reality star
Little Mix's Jesy Nelson is apparently single again, following her split from reality star. Picture: PA Images

The pair first confirmed their relationship when they appeared on each other's Instagram Stories, on a date night in a cocktail club in London. They were later snapped kissing in a kebab shop.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip On Your Fave Stars

Neither have spoken out about the split, as of yet.

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Ally Brooke may be joining Little Mix on their 2019 UK tour.

Former Fifth Harmony Member Ally Brooke Is Rumoured To Be Supporting Little Mix On 2019 Tour

Fifth Harmony

Little Mix tease their steamy music video for 'Think About Us' featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Little Mix Tease Steamy 'Think About Us' Music Video With Ty Dolla $ign
Jesy Nelson performs with Little Mix

Little Mix Jesy Nelson: Tattoos, Net Worth And Boyfriend Revealed
Little Mix and Noah Centineo showed off their party tricks for ASOS

WATCH: Little Mix And Noah Centineo Show Off Their Party Tricks And Go-To Dance Moves
Perrie Edwards has given her opinion on Jesy Nelson's man, Chris Hughes

WATCH: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Approves Of Jesy Nelson's Rumoured Boyfriend, Chris Hughes

More News

See more More News

Conor Maynard shared the story of how he was robbed at gunpoint

WATCH: Conor Maynard Addresses Being Robbed At Gunpoint While In São Paulo, Brazil
Bebe Rexha defends Demi Lovato in 21 Savage tweet backlash

Bebe Rexha Defends Demi Lovato Over 21 Savage Tweet Backlash

Demi Lovato

Fans think the new series of Shipwrecked is turning into Love Island.

Shipwrecked Fans Are Wondering What’s Happened As The Show Is “Turning Into Love Island"

TV & Film

The Grammy's Award show returns on February 10th.

GRAMMYs 2019: All The Performers, Nominees & Everything You Need To Know

Events

Louis Tomlinson has been working on his new album.

Louis Tomlinson Confirms His New Single Is Coming Soon As Well As His Debut Album

Louis Tomlinson