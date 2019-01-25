WATCH: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Approves Of Jesy Nelson's Rumoured Boyfriend, Chris Hughes

25 January 2019, 09:39 | Updated: 25 January 2019, 12:16

Perrie Edwards has spoken out about Jesy Nelson's alleged new Love Island boyfriend, Chris Hughes, saying he seems "really nice".

After the release of Little Mix's new song, 'Think About Us', Perrie Edwards caught up with Roman Kemp to chat about Jesy Nelson's apparent new bae.

The 'Woman Like Me' singer said that - while she hasn't met the Love Island star - new boyfriend Chris Hughes seems "really nice".

> Jesy Nelson’s BFF Proves She's The Best Mate Ever With Supportive Post

Jesy Nelson has been reportedly dating Love Island's Chris Hughes
Jesy Nelson has been reportedly dating Love Island's Chris Hughes. Picture: Capital

When Roman probed Perrie on Jesy's relationship, Perrie chuckled, saying "He seems really nice.

"I can't spill the beans on my best friend, though," continued the 25-year-old. Find you a friendship like Perrie and Jesy's.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!

Jesy had previously been photographed snuggling up to Chris, after they shared a romantic cocktail-making date.

They also shared videos of each other on their Instagram Stories.

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Chris Hugh's addresses his 'tough' love life amid Jesy Nelson rumours

Chris Hughes Calls Love Life 'Tough' Amid Jesy Nelson Romance Rumours
Check out the boys Jesy Nelson has dated over the years.

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriend List: Little Mix Star's Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Jake Roche
Jesy Nelson receives a sweet note from best friend Dilem

Jesy Nelson’s BFF Proves She's The Best Mate Ever With Supportive Post
Jesy Nelson is reportedly dating Chris Hughes.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes But “Taking Things Slowly”
Fans wanted to know whether Sairah Pinnock ever feels like she's in Leigh-Anne's shadow.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Sister, Sairah, Opens Up About What It’s Like Being Related To The Little Mix Superstar

More News

See more More News

Charlotte Crosby shames online trolls who are parents

Charlotte Crosby Names & Shames 'Disgusting' Online Bullies In Emotional Rant

News

Olivia Attwood has revealed she will be moving to a secret location.

Olivia Attwood And Boyfriend Bradley Dack Are Moving To A ‘Secret Location’ After Shock Burglary

News

Zara McDermott has spoken out defending boyfriend Adam Collard

Love Island's Zara McDermott Breaks Silence On Ferne McCann And Adam Collard NTAs Row

TV & Film

Kylie Jenner names lip glosses after Taylor Swift

Kylie Jenner's Taylor Swift Inspired Make-up Proves The Kardashian Feud Is Over

News

Sam Bird throws shade at Georgia Steel at the NTA's

Love Island’s Sam Bird Says “Good Luck” To Any Guy Who Dates Ex-Girlfriend Georgia Steel

TV & Film