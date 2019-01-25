WATCH: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Approves Of Jesy Nelson's Rumoured Boyfriend, Chris Hughes

Perrie Edwards has spoken out about Jesy Nelson's alleged new Love Island boyfriend, Chris Hughes, saying he seems "really nice".

After the release of Little Mix's new song, 'Think About Us', Perrie Edwards caught up with Roman Kemp to chat about Jesy Nelson's apparent new bae.

The 'Woman Like Me' singer said that - while she hasn't met the Love Island star - new boyfriend Chris Hughes seems "really nice".

Jesy Nelson has been reportedly dating Love Island's Chris Hughes. Picture: Capital

When Roman probed Perrie on Jesy's relationship, Perrie chuckled, saying "He seems really nice.

"I can't spill the beans on my best friend, though," continued the 25-year-old. Find you a friendship like Perrie and Jesy's.

Jesy had previously been photographed snuggling up to Chris, after they shared a romantic cocktail-making date.

They also shared videos of each other on their Instagram Stories.