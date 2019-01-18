Jesy Nelson’s BFF Proves She's The Best Mate Ever With Supportive Post

Jesy has now responded to the heartfelt note. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson responded to the sweetest message from her best pal on Instagram.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson’s best friend Dilem posted a throwback image on Instagram Stories and it’s the sweetest.

The singer reposted an image of Little Mix X Factor flyers alongside a note reading: “About 7 years ago my best friend went on the X Factor.”

Jesy Nelson shares a heartfelt note from best friend Dilem. Picture: Instagram

“I wanted her to win so bad that I make these flyers on Word and printed about 100 of them, cut them up and then me and her mum went and put them on all the cars in the Romford Liberty car park. “

Jesy shared the cutest reply, writing: “And that is why she is my bestest friend in the whole wide world”.

Total best friend goals.

Jesy Nelson also gave us 'relationship goals' after sharing a romantic cocktail making date this week with Love Island’s Chris Hughes.

According to the tabloids, They’ve been getting to know each other over the past couple of weeks.

The ‘Woman Like Me’ singer split from her ex, Harry James just two months ago.

