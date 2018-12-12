WATCH: Little Mix Share Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Filming 'Think About Us' Music Video

Ty Dolla $ign's photographer leaked a video of Little Mix recording for 'Think About Us', leading fans to believe the rapper is joining them on the track.

After releasing their fifth studio album, 'LM5', Little Mix started filming the music video for 'Think About Us'.

Fans were quick to notice that a rapper was apparent on the shoot, and after Ty Dolla $ign's photographer shared a behind-the-scenes video, some thought the 'Work From Home' rapper was featuring.

> Little Mix Sing 'Woman Like Me' Like Gemma Collins, Ariana Grande And The Queen

Little Mix are recording the video for 'Think About Us'. Picture: PA Images

The Instagram Story was filmed in London, and shows Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie in front of a flashing screen.

If the Mixers' speculations are accurate, this will be the first male collaboration from Little Mix's fifth album, 'LM5'.

Previously, Ty Dolla $ign has collaborated with Fifth Harmony, and - similarly - Little Mix have featured rappers, such as Sean Paul and Stormzy on their singles.

> Grab To App And You Can Catch Up With Little Mix's Incredible #CapitalJBB Set