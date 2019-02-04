Former Fifth Harmony Member Ally Brooke Is Rumoured To Be Supporting Little Mix On 2019 Tour

Ally Brooke may be joining Little Mix on their 2019 UK tour. Picture: Instagram

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke is rumoured to be supporting Little Mix on their 2019 UK tour.

Little Mix are gearing up for a huge UK & Europe tour and their opening act appears to be Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke according to some cryptic ‘likes’.

Ally Brooke's manager, Will Bracey, has liked a series of tweets about the singer supporting the ladies on tour.

One of the tweets liked by Ally's manager came from a fan account, translated: "There are rumours that Ally will open the LM5 Tour shows in Europe and the UK."

Há rumores de que a Ally abrirá os shows da LM5 Tour na Europa e no Reino Unido 👀 pic.twitter.com/U5LlZ2txFK — Ally Brooke Access 🔑 (@AccessBrooke) February 3, 2019

Ally released her debut single ‘Low Key’ featuring Tyga last week and the bop comes after two promotional singles at the end of 2018.

In a statement, the singer said she’s excited to reveal her “true” self with her upcoming project.

“People never really got to see to the true me.” Referencing to her stint in girl group Fifth Harmony.

“Now just being able to have my own freedom of being an artist is the most incredible feeling in the world” she adds.

LM5: The Tour kicks off in Madrid, Spain on 16th September 2019 and will reach Italy, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, and Belgium before heading home for UK dates in October and November.

