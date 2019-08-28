Chris Hughes Slams Trolls Who Brand Girlfriend Jesy Nelson 'The Ugly One From Little Mix'

Chris Hughes defends Jesy Nelson from cruel Instagram trolls. Picture: Chris Hughes/ Instagram

Chris Hughes has defended girlfriend Jesy Nelson from online trolls, proving once and for all that he's the best boyfriend ever.

Love Island's Chris Hughes has defended his girlfriend, Jesy Nelson, from cruel trolls who branded her 'the ugly one' from Little Mix, telling them he 'feels sorry for them', showing everyone he's a seriously loyal boyfriend.

Jesy Nelson's Heartbreaking Post About Overcoming Self-Hatred After Trolls Destroyed Her Confidence

Posting a snap of the pair of them looking loved up with a load of snacks to her 5.4 million followers, Jesy captioned the snap: "Just a couple of curly haired posers on a Sunday evening."

Chris posted the same snap with the caption, "so today we went to the cinema, but didn’t watch a film, we just bought chocolate and sweets instead", however, a cruel troll took to the comments section to write some seriously horrible stuff, writing:

"I would rather pay cinemas prices than be led next to that sooooooo much makeup but she was always the ugly one."

Jesy Nelson faced cruel comments on Instagram. Picture: Chris Hughes/ Instagram

The reality star was having none of it, and took to his Instagram stories to name and shame the troll, writing: "Find it so strange that grown women enjoy insulting young girls they don't even know... honestly."

"Some of the people that follow me and give my girlfriend abuse is actually sickening."

"Your lives must be so miserable, that you can only feel for them."

Chris Hughes claps back at 'miserable' trolls who came after Jesy Nelson. Picture: Chris Hughes/ Instagram

He then posted a slightly less diplomatic message of a screenshot of the troll's comment, savagely writing, "what a c***" next to it, putting their name out for for all of his 2.1 million followers to see.

Chris Hughes names and shames a troll on Instagram. Picture: Chris Hughes/ Instagram

Jesy has spoken openly about suffering at the hands of trolls ever since winning the X Factor with Little Mix back in 2011, and has even made a documentary, Jesy Nelson: My Story, about body image and mental health, which is set to air on BBC Three.

She also recently made a heartfelt post about her journey to self-acceptance about her image, so it is little wonder that Chris is so protective of his girlfriend of six months.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Little Mix News