Justin Bieber Reveals Drug Addiction ‘Almost Killed’ Him & Security Regularly Checked His Pulse As He Slept

He said he felt like he was 'dying'. Picture: YouTube

Justin Bieber opened up about the height of his drug use in his YouTube docu-series, Seasons.

Justin Bieber has revealed that he became dependent on cannabis, admitting that at one point it was the first thing he’d do when he woke up in the morning.

Speaking in episode five of his YouTube premium documentary, Seasons, he talked about his struggles growing up with fame and how he turned to drugs as an ‘escape’.

The ‘Yummy’ hitmaker said he first smoked cannabis when he was 13 years old and eventually moved on to harder drugs.

"I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment,” he said.

.@justinbieber addressed his drug abuse, lyme disease, depression and anxiety on his 5th episode from his docu-series called "Seasons".



Episode available only for YouTube Premium. pic.twitter.com/SQQleAP0g5 — Music Unbiased (@musicunbiased) February 3, 2020

He added: “But my experience was in front of cameras. And I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things.”

Speaking to his wife Hailey Baldwin in the docu-series, he revealed he stopped because ‘it was legit crazy scary’ and he thought he was ‘dying’.

He said: "My security were coming in at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how serious it got.”

Going on to say that his upbringing might’ve played a part in his behaviour, he continued: “I started valuing the wrong things in this business because there were things dangling in front of me."

Hailey regularly appears in the docu-series. Picture: Getty

“If I get this, I’ll be happy. If I do this, I’ll be happy. These are things that I think a lot of people with secure households learn at a young age. I never had that security in a family. I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and the accountability,” he added.

The 26-year-old ‘Get Me’ singer, who has previously spoken about his anxiety, shared that one of his coping mechanisms is going into an oxygen chamber in the studio to deal with it.

The episode, called 'Dark Seasons', also detailed how he was wrongly diagnosed as bipolar when he was suffering from Lyme disease.

Commenting on it, he said: “It feels good to now know why I felt so crappy all the time,” before Hailey added, “He just felt so sick and there was no explanation for what was going on."

