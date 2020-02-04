Justin Bieber Reveals Drug Addiction ‘Almost Killed’ Him & Security Regularly Checked His Pulse As He Slept

4 February 2020, 13:16

He said he felt like he was 'dying'
He said he felt like he was 'dying'. Picture: YouTube

Justin Bieber opened up about the height of his drug use in his YouTube docu-series, Seasons.

Justin Bieber has revealed that he became dependent on cannabis, admitting that at one point it was the first thing he’d do when he woke up in the morning.

Speaking in episode five of his YouTube premium documentary, Seasons, he talked about his struggles growing up with fame and how he turned to drugs as an ‘escape’.

Justin Bieber Fan Gets Surprised With Changes Tour Tickets by Friends & The ‘Yummy’ Star Says He 'Loves' It

The ‘Yummy’ hitmaker said he first smoked cannabis when he was 13 years old and eventually moved on to harder drugs.

"I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment,” he said.

He added: “But my experience was in front of cameras. And I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things.”

Speaking to his wife Hailey Baldwin in the docu-series, he revealed he stopped because ‘it was legit crazy scary’ and he thought he was ‘dying’.

He said: "My security were coming in at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how serious it got.”

Going on to say that his upbringing might’ve played a part in his behaviour, he continued: “I started valuing the wrong things in this business because there were things dangling in front of me."

Hailey regularly appears in the docu-series
Hailey regularly appears in the docu-series. Picture: Getty

“If I get this, I’ll be happy. If I do this, I’ll be happy. These are things that I think a lot of people with secure households learn at a young age. I never had that security in a family. I never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and the accountability,” he added.

The 26-year-old ‘Get Me’ singer, who has previously spoken about his anxiety, shared that one of his coping mechanisms is going into an oxygen chamber in the studio to deal with it.

The episode, called 'Dark Seasons', also detailed how he was wrongly diagnosed as bipolar when he was suffering from Lyme disease.

Commenting on it, he said: “It feels good to now know why I felt so crappy all the time,” before Hailey added, “He just felt so sick and there was no explanation for what was going on."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin said he loved the surprise

Justin Bieber Fan Gets Surprised With Changes Tour Tickets by Friends & The ‘Yummy’ Star Says He 'Loves' It
Justin has been linked to a lot of girls

Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriends: From Selena Gomez To Kendall Jenner, Here's Everyone JB Has Dated
Justin Bieber joined in on making jokes

Justin Bieber Hilariously Trolls James Corden Over ‘Faked’ Carpool Karaoke: “Wait... you weren’t driving the car?"

Hot On Capital

Louis wasn't happy that Zayn dissed One Direction's music.

Louis Tomlinson Reveals He Isn’t Ready To Make Up With One Direction Band Mate Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson

Taylor Swift is very close to both of her parents

Taylor Swift’s Mum Andrea And Dad Scott – Meet TheTaylor Swift’s Mum Andrea And Dad Scott – Meet The 'Lover' Singer's Family Who Are Famous In Their Own Right

Taylor Swift

Capital VIP Lanyard

Exclusive Prizes & Pre-Sales When You Register As A Capital VIP

News

Billie Eilish keeps in contact with Drake via text.

Billie Eilish Defends Drake For Texting Her & Slams Claims He’s ‘Creepy’

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift's Miss Americana is inspiring budding musicians to write

Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana Documentary Is Inspiring Kids To Write Music: 'My 5-Year-Old Is Writing Her First Song'

Taylor Swift

Demi reportedly has a new beau

Demi Lovato Boyfriend: Singer Fuels Dave Osokow Dating Rumours After Leaving Club With Him Hours Before Super Bowl Performance

Demi Lovato