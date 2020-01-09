Justin Bieber Confirms He's Been Diagnosed With Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber announces his Lyme disease diagnosis on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Hailey Bieber urged fans not to devalue the severity of Justin's diagnosis, after he responded to recent claims about his health.

Justin Bieber is set to address his recent diagnosis of Lyme disease and chronic mononucleosis in his upcoming documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The 'Yummy' singer responded to criticism he has received recently based on his appearance, on Instagram, to his 124 million followers, confirming his diagnosis.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh*t," he said sharing a photo from TMZ's website, "they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,

"not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!" said Justin, speaking about his upcoming documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which premieres on YouTube on 27 January, at 6PM.

Justin went on to express how difficult the past few years have been, thanks to his illness, but assured his fans that he is "getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease," and that he will be back soon.

Many of Justin's friends took to Instagram to respond to his brave statement, including Chance the Rapper, who wrote "GOD IS THE GREATEST NO CAP", and Logan Paul who supported the 'I Don't Care' sensation by saying "adapt & overcome, nothing stops the king".

Justin Bieber's friends supported him after his Lyme disease diagnosis. Picture: Getty

According to sources who have already seen Seasons, Justin and others close to him discuss the symptoms he was enduring last year, which many thought to be depression, after he was seen in public crying in October, 2019.

Justin's wife, Hailey Baldwin, took to Twitter to ask her 1.4 million Twitter followers not to downplay the severity of Lyme disease, saying in a series of posts "Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years.

"Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself."

I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women! — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

She went on to thank the likes of Gigi, Bella and Yolanda Hadid, as well as Avril Lavigne for educating both herself and others about Lyme disease and the symptoms it causes. In 2018, the 'Sk8er Boi' star penned a letter to her fans referring to Lyme disease as "the battle of a lifetime".

Meanwhile, 2020 is set to be a busy year for Justin. Not only is he about to release his docu-series, Seasons, but this year should see the release of his fifth studio album, which he announced on Christmas Eve in 2019.

"I feel like this is different from previous albums just because of where I am in my life," expressed Bieber, stating that the sound of his next album is the music he's loved the most out of anything he's done before.

