Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post Thanking His Wife Hailey Baldwin For ‘Huge Support’

Justin thanked his wife in the emotional post. Picture: instagram

Justin Bieber has shared a post about his wife Hailey, thanking her for her support after enduring a ‘hard season’.

Justin Bieber shared a video on Instagram where he was singing on stage at the Beverly Hills Church which he regularly attends, after reportedly leading a service there.

The Canadian singer also wrote an emotional post, where he said ‘God is pulling me through’ after admitting his recent personal difficulties.

He added: “I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.

“It says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible.

“Whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together.”

Hailey Bieber, who married Justin last year, commented on the post, saying: “So proud of who u are.”

Justin admitted whilst on stage that this was the first time he had performed in front of his congregation, adding that he had never taken that step because he didn’t want the worship to feel like a ‘show’.

Hailey was quick to clap back at trolls who accused her of not being present during Justin’s performance.

One person wrote: “Why wasn’t Hailey there to support her husband last night? She got there at the very end and didn’t even watch him perform”.

She replied, saying: “I was there the whole time backstage watching every moment.”

The couple are legally married but are reportedly set to have an official ceremony later this year and allegedly have their eye on tying the knot in South Carolina.

