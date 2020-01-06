Justin Bieber's Docuseries, Seasons: Where Can I Watch, And When Is It Airing?

6 January 2020, 07:14 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 07:32

The 'Yummy' singer has confirmed details of his upcoming docuseries, 'Seasons', which follows Justin Bieber on the making of his new album.

Justin Bieber has announced his first docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, recently, which is set to premiere on YouTube at the end of January.

Ahead of the release of his fifth studio album, the 'I Don't Care' pop star will give fans an insight into the past few years of his life.

Justin Bieber is releasing his docuseries on YouTube
Justin Bieber is releasing his docuseries on YouTube. Picture: Getty

Where can I watch Justin Bieber: Seasons?

Justin Bieber is premiering his docuseries on YouTube, as part of the YouTube Originals series, on 27 January, at 6PM.

Who will appear in Justin Bieber: Seasons?

Not only will Justin Bieber make an frequent appearance, but his friends and colleagues - including Scooter Braun will talk to camera.

During the trailer, his wife, Hailey Baldwin can be seen talking about her marriage to Justin, and their life together.

What will happen in Justin Bieber: Seasons?

Whilst little is known about the docuseries, a press release has been issued, which says it will "feature a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber's private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle."

Justin Bieber is set to make a huge return to the pop industry in 2020, with the release of his single 'Yummy' - which is said to be written for his wife. He has also confirmed his fifth studio album, which he captioned '#Bieber2020'.

In the announcement video he explained: "I feel like this is different from previous albums just because of where I am in my life. I'm excited to perform on the tour.

"We all have different stories, I'm just excited to share mine. It's the music that I've loved the most out of anything I've done."

