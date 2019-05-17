Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Have A Wild, Mad Green Screen Adventure In 'I Don't Care' Video
17 May 2019, 15:15
Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran teamed up to bring one of the wildest music videos in history, seeing them getting chased by dinosaurs, while dressed as pandas.
When Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber announced their collaboration, everyone knew 'I Don't Care' was going to be a bop. What they didn't know was how crazy the accompanying music video would be.
After the duo teased it, by sharing photos of them hugging in front of a green screen, it's clear that it was heavily used, as the two pop stars are edited into various, wild scenes - from rainbow-filled pool parties to outer space.
> Justin Bieber Calls Out Eminem For 'Dissing New Generation Of Rappers' In 'The Ringer'
While Ed sings lyrics like "I'm at a party I don't wanna be at, and I don't ever wear a suit and tie," he is seen donning various outfits, such as a panda suit and a dressing gown.
Things get really wild when the 'Sorry' sensation joins the party, and before you know it, he's being superimposed onto a centaur's body and being hunted by a tyrannosaurus rex.
> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!
Other artists, take note - this is how you do a music video.
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don't Care' Lyrics:
I'm at a party I don't wanna be at
And I don't ever wear a suit and tie
Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back
Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes
Then you take my hand
Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" Hell, yeah
You know I love you, did I ever tell you?
You make it better like that
Don't think I fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say, yeah
I always feel like I'm nobody, mm
Who wants to fit in anyway?
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
'Cause I don't care, as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
We at a party we don't wanna be at
Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves
Read your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back
With all these people all around
I'm crippled with anxiety
But I'm told it's where I'm supposed to be
You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind
And you make it better like that
Don't think we fit in at this party
Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah
When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mm
But now I think that we should stay
'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah
All the bad things disappear
Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near
You can take me anywhere
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody
I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (no)
I don't like nobody but you
It's like you're the only one here
I don't like nobody but you
Baby, I don't care
I don't like nobody but you
I hate everyone here
I don't like nobody but you
Baby, yeah
'Cause I don't care (don't care) when I'm with my baby, yeah (oh yeah)
All the bad things disappear (disappear)
And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody (maybe I'm somebody)
I can deal with the bad nights (with the bad nights)
When I'm with my baby, yeah
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near (me near)
You can take me anywhere (anywhere, anywhere)
And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody (I'm loved by somebody)
I can deal with the bad nights (yeah, yeah, yeah)
When I'm with my baby, yeah (oh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh