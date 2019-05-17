Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Have A Wild, Mad Green Screen Adventure In 'I Don't Care' Video

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran teamed up to bring one of the wildest music videos in history, seeing them getting chased by dinosaurs, while dressed as pandas.

When Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber announced their collaboration, everyone knew 'I Don't Care' was going to be a bop. What they didn't know was how crazy the accompanying music video would be.

After the duo teased it, by sharing photos of them hugging in front of a green screen, it's clear that it was heavily used, as the two pop stars are edited into various, wild scenes - from rainbow-filled pool parties to outer space.

While Ed sings lyrics like "I'm at a party I don't wanna be at, and I don't ever wear a suit and tie," he is seen donning various outfits, such as a panda suit and a dressing gown.

Things get really wild when the 'Sorry' sensation joins the party, and before you know it, he's being superimposed onto a centaur's body and being hunted by a tyrannosaurus rex.

Other artists, take note - this is how you do a music video.

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don't Care' Lyrics:

I'm at a party I don't wanna be at

And I don't ever wear a suit and tie

Wonderin' if I could sneak out the back

Nobody's even lookin' me in my eyes

Then you take my hand

Finish my drink, say, "Shall we dance?" Hell, yeah

You know I love you, did I ever tell you?

You make it better like that

Don't think I fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, yeah

I always feel like I'm nobody, mm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

'Cause I don't care, as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

We at a party we don't wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can't hear ourselves

Read your lips, I'd rather kiss 'em right back

With all these people all around

I'm crippled with anxiety

But I'm told it's where I'm supposed to be

You know what? It's kinda crazy 'cause I really don't mind

And you make it better like that

Don't think we fit in at this party

Everyone's got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I'm sorry, mm

But now I think that we should stay

'Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (no)

I don't like nobody but you

It's like you're the only one here

I don't like nobody but you

Baby, I don't care

I don't like nobody but you

I hate everyone here

I don't like nobody but you

Baby, yeah

'Cause I don't care (don't care) when I'm with my baby, yeah (oh yeah)

All the bad things disappear (disappear)

And you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody (maybe I'm somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (with the bad nights)

When I'm with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause I don't care as long as you just hold me near (me near)

You can take me anywhere (anywhere, anywhere)

And you're making me feel like I'm loved by somebody (I'm loved by somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (yeah, yeah, yeah)

When I'm with my baby, yeah (oh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh