Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Fuel Rumours They’re Working On A New Song

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber are rumoured to be working on a song together. Picture: Getty / Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have just dropped the biggest hint yet that they’re working together once again.

Four years after Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran collaborated for ‘Love Yourself’, it looks like two of the biggest musical talents are working together once more for something just as huge.

After their respective managers shared almost identical photos of the men stood in front of similar green screen set-ups last week, fans had an inkling something was up.

Hailey Bieber Thanks Husband Justin For ‘Making Her A Better Human Being'

And Justin has just fuelled the fire by posting the snaps side by side on Twitter, alongside the caption: “10,” and now we’re all guessing, '10 what?’ – the lads could always be pulling a Taylor Swift by beginning a countdown strategy.

Naturally, fans inundated the ‘Sorry’ singer with questions, with many asking: “10 days or 10 years?”

BIEBER IS BACK! — Pedro (@swagbiebess) April 30, 2019

pls tell me 10 days — diana misses shawn (@MEET5S0STHERE) April 30, 2019

We are so excited for this one justin !!! — Steve (@SecuteBeliebz) April 30, 2019

“Bieber is back!” replied another excited follower, as a third pleaded: “Is that the song title? What!?”

Last week Justin’s manager Scooter Braun posted a photo of the 25 year old with the telling caption: “This guy! Something is happening. Love it” and Ed’s manger Stuart Camp posted the similar picture of Ed with the exact same message.

> Download Our New App For All The Updates On Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran's Secret Project