Justin Bieber Fan Gets Surprised With Changes Tour Tickets by Friends & The ‘Yummy’ Star Says He 'Loves' It

Justin replied to the viral video. Picture: PA

Justin Bieber responded to a fan whose friends surprised her with tickets to his 2020 tour.

A Justin Bieber fan was given arguably the best gift ever after her friends surprised her with tickets to see the ‘Get Me’ singer on his Changes tour.

Taking to Twitter, the lucky girl, named Lexi, shared the adorable moment, writing: “As soon as my friends found out that i was down in the dumps after spending countless hours trying to win jb tix, they got their $ together and made my dream a reality. [sic]

“I can now say (after a decade) that... IM SEEING JUSTIN BIEBER!! p.s. yes i’m still crying.”

If that isn’t cute enough, the ‘Yummy’ hitmaker responded to the tweet, writing: "Love this. See you there,” which is just the cherry on top!

as soon as my friends found out that i was down in the dumps after spending countless hours trying to win jb tix, they got their $ together and made my dream a reality 🥺

i can now say (after a decade) that...

IM SEEING JUSTIN BIEBER!!

p.s. yes i’m still crying pic.twitter.com/bp29n8J2M2 — lexi (@BIEBERSWDW) February 1, 2020

Lexi's viral video caught JB's attention. Picture: Twitter

Beliebers flooded the comments to praise the fan’s friends, with one penning: "So incredibly happy for you! You have amazing friends! Enjoy every moment."

"Honeyyyyy, you have the BEST friends in the world. You deserve it sooo much! I’m so happy for you. Have so much fun for all of us baby [sic],” added another.

Lexi went on to give us some more wholesome content by sharing exactly what went down with the surprise in a Twitter thread, including pictures and explanations of who was involved.

She even tweeted the posters that her friends used as props to reveal the good news, adding: "Cried all day at school. HAPPY TEARS :,,) [sic]."

Lexi's friends used Justin's lyrics to surprise her. Picture: Twitter

The fan shared the ultimate Belieber throwback. Picture: Twitter

“They even said they’re gonna help as much as they can to try to win either better seats for me," she added, "Or a meet & greet bc they know HOW MUCH him and his music means to me I couldn’t ask for better group of people to call my best friends.”

Lexi topped it off by sharing possibly the most relatable post ever - an edited photo of her stood next to Justin in his hair-flick days.

The caption read: “Future Mrs Bieber. One Less Lonely Girl,” and all we can say is; we felt that.

