Ellie Goulding's Complete Dating History: All Her Boyfriends From Niall Horan & Prince Harry To Husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding has dated some big names. Picture: PA/Getty

Ellie Goulding is now a married woman, but who has she dated in the past? Here’s all of her rumoured romances and ex-boyfriends, from Niall Horan to Prince Harry.

Ellie Goulding has been hot in the dating pool since she started off in the music scene and has dated some seriously famous faces.

She tied the knot with Caspar Jopling in August 2019, but before she was a married woman, the ‘Love Me Like You Do’ singer reportedly dated the likes of Prince Harry and McFly’s Dougie Poynter to One Direction’s Niall Horan.

Let’s take a look at her dating history…

Caspar Jopling (2017-now)

Ellie Goulding tied the knot to Caspar Jopling last year. Picture: PA

Ellie reportedly met her now-husband Caspar in 2017 through a mutual friend, Princess Eugenie.

The Princess of York is a director at the London art gallery, Hauser & Wirth, which is how she knows art dealer, Caspar - his dad Jay Jopling runs the online art platform Paddle 8, where the Eugenie worked in New York.

They tied the knot on August 31, last year, at Castle Howard in Yorkshire.

A whopping 300 people attended the star-studded wedding, with some seriously huge names as guests, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Dougie Poynter (2014-2016)

Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter had a long-term relationship. Picture: PA

Probably Ellie’s most talked-about relationship was when she dated Mcfly’s Dougie.

The couple were on and off between 2014 and 2016 before calling it quits due to busy schedules and long-distance.

She opened up about the split, in an interview at the time, revealing: "I’m not in a relationship any more and that’s been hard.

“Having a break will be a good thing for me and my head“Dougie is one of the most special people in the world and I’m so happy for him.

“He’s doing well in LA and he’s still one of my best friends. I know he feels the same.”

Prince Harry (2014)

There were rumours that Ellie Goulding and Prince Harry got close in 2014. Picture: Getty

If her dating life wasn’t already impressive enough, she also was rumoured to have dated Prince Harry, after the pair apparently were spotted getting close in 2014 at Audi Polo Challenge.

However, the rumours were never confirmed.

Ed Sheeran (2013)

Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding reportedly got close at the 2013 VMAs. Picture: Getty

There was speculation that Ellie dated Ed Sheeran in 2013, after they were spotted holding hands at the VMAs that year.

However, neither of them ever addressed it, as a fan theory suggests it collided with her romance with Niall Horan, during the same year.

It is thought that Ed’s song ‘Don’t' was written about Ellie and Niall.

Niall Horan (2013)

Niall Horan had been open about his crush on Ellie Goulding. Picture: Getty

A month after ending her romance with Jeremy, Ellie was spotted getting cosy with Niall at V Festival during a Kings of Leon set.

They reportedly left mid-track to avoid masses of fans, and ended their night in a VIP cocktail area.

The 1D singer had previously spoken about his crush on the 'Starry Eyed’ singer, so it came as no surprise to fans!

Calvin Harris (2013)

Ellie Goulding shut down rumours she had a romance with Calvin Harris. Picture: PA

After releasing her hit ‘I Need Your Love’ with Calvin Harris, the kiss they shared in the music video caused some rumours to float about that the pair were ‘a thing’.

However, Ellie shut down claims at the time and even revealed she played matchmaker for Calvin and Taylor Swift!

Jeremy Irvine (2012-2013)

Jeremy Irvine and Ellie Goulding were together for around a year. Picture: PA

Shortly after her relationship with Skrillex ended, Ellie moved on with actor, Jeremy Irvine.

They were spotted numerous times together out and about and even attended a red carpet event together, before ending their romance in August 2013.

Skrillex (2012)

Ellie Goulding and Skrillex remained friends. Picture: Getty

Ellie had a romance with dubstep DJ, Skrillex, for nine months.

She opened up about her relationship with Skrillex, real name Sonny, at the time.

She said to NME: "I became very good friends with Sonny when we worked together and after that we realised we wanted to spend a lot of time together.

"Although we are very similar, I didn’t see it coming at all, especially after such a sad time breaking up with Greg.”

They apparently called it quits due to long distance.

Greg James (2010-2011)

In 2010, after releasing her debut album ‘Lights’, Ellie dated presenter Greg James for around two years before splitting in 2012, in what was allegedly an ‘amicable’ break-up.

