Ellie Goulding And Caspar Jopling Are Engaged – And Their Announcement Is Next Level Posh!

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling have got engaged. Picture: Instagram

The 'Falling For You' singer and her art dealer boyfriend are getting married.

Congratulations are in order for Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling – the couple have got engaged and announced their news in the poshest way ever!

While most people reveal the happy news with a ring pic on Instagram, Ellie, 31, and Caspar, 25, took out a notice in The Times newspaper – fancy!

It read, “Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

A source told the tabloids, “The couple wanted to tell friends and family first and people won't notice because her name is Elena. She's over the moon and has never felt so happy."

The couple have been dating about a year and a half after she split from the Beckhams’ bodyguard, Bobby Rich.

A source claimed in March, “Ellie and Bobby started cooling off before the Brits. “It was a surprise to people as they seemed really serious at Christmas. They are still friends though. Things with Caspar are very casual but they have hooked up a few times and seem to like each other. But she’s officially single.

“With Ellie it’s hard to tell which romances will become serious as she’s so focused on her music. It doesn’t help that Caspar is based mainly in New York at the moment so it will be hard for them to see each other.”

Congrats, guys – we want an invite to the big day!

