Ellie Goulding – ‘Love Me Like You Do’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Ellie Goulding’s live performance of ‘Love Me Like You Do’ just became one of the musical highlights of 2018.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola is all about the world’s biggest popstars bringing all the Christmas feels and Ellie Goulding’s stellar performance of her classic hit ‘Love Me Like You Do’ certainly did that.

Whilst the track isn’t actually a Christmas song, Ellie’s passionate performance combined with the song’s empowering feel and the eye-catching staging certainly captured the crowd’s attention.

Ellie Goulding performing on stage. Picture: PA

It’s not the first time Ellie Goulding has performed at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, and it might just go down as her best yet!

Check out Ellie’s performance of ‘Love Me Like You Do’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Ellie Goulding – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘I Need Your Love’

‘Burn’

‘On My Mind’

‘Close To Me’

‘Love Me Like You Do’

Ellie Goulding– ‘Love Me Like You Do’ Lyrics

You're the light, you're the night

You're the colour of my blood

You're the cure, you're the pain

You're the only thing I wanna touch

Never knew that it could mean so much, so much

You're the fear, I don't care

'Cause I've never been so high

Follow me to the dark

Let me take you past our satellites

You can see the world you brought to life, to life

So love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do

Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do

Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do

What are you waiting for?

Fading in, fading out

On the edge of paradise

Every inch of your skin is a holy gray I've got to find

Only you can set my heart on fire, on fire

Yeah, I'll let you set the pace

'Cause I'm not thinking straight

My head spinning around I can't see clear no more

What are you waiting for?

Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do

Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do

Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do

What are you waiting for?

Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (like you do)

Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (yeah)

Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do

What are you waiting for?

I'll let you set the pace

'Cause I'm not thinking straight

My head spinning around I can't see clear no more

What are you waiting for?

Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (like you do)

Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (yeah)

Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do

What are you waiting for?

Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (like you do)

Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (yeah)

Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do

What are you waiting for?

