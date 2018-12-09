Ellie Goulding – ‘Love Me Like You Do’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
9 December 2018, 18:31
Ellie Goulding’s live performance of ‘Love Me Like You Do’ just became one of the musical highlights of 2018.
Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola is all about the world’s biggest popstars bringing all the Christmas feels and Ellie Goulding’s stellar performance of her classic hit ‘Love Me Like You Do’ certainly did that.
Whilst the track isn’t actually a Christmas song, Ellie’s passionate performance combined with the song’s empowering feel and the eye-catching staging certainly captured the crowd’s attention.
It’s not the first time Ellie Goulding has performed at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, and it might just go down as her best yet!
Check out Ellie’s performance of ‘Love Me Like You Do’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…
Ellie Goulding – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘I Need Your Love’
‘Burn’
‘On My Mind’
‘Close To Me’
‘Love Me Like You Do’
Ellie Goulding– ‘Love Me Like You Do’ Lyrics
You're the light, you're the night
You're the colour of my blood
You're the cure, you're the pain
You're the only thing I wanna touch
Never knew that it could mean so much, so much
You're the fear, I don't care
'Cause I've never been so high
Follow me to the dark
Let me take you past our satellites
You can see the world you brought to life, to life
So love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do
Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do
Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do
What are you waiting for?
Fading in, fading out
On the edge of paradise
Every inch of your skin is a holy gray I've got to find
Only you can set my heart on fire, on fire
Yeah, I'll let you set the pace
'Cause I'm not thinking straight
My head spinning around I can't see clear no more
What are you waiting for?
Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do
Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do
Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do
What are you waiting for?
Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (like you do)
Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (yeah)
Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do
What are you waiting for?
I'll let you set the pace
'Cause I'm not thinking straight
My head spinning around I can't see clear no more
What are you waiting for?
Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (like you do)
Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (yeah)
Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do
What are you waiting for?
Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (like you do)
Love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do (yeah)
Touch me like you do, to-to-touch me like you do
What are you waiting for?
