Ellie Goulding – ‘On My Mind’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Ellie Goulding’s epic live performance of ‘On My Mind’ was a #CapitalJBB moment to remember.

As one of the most successful British artists around over the last few years, Ellie Goulding’s live set is full of absolute bangers and ‘On My Mind’ is undoubtedly one of them.

16,000 screaming fans inside London’s O2 were certainly excited to hear it and sang along with every single word, which made for an amazing atmosphere.

Ellie Goulding performing on stage. Picture: PA

Having performed at the Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola before, Ellie Goulding certainly knows what it takes to create a live show to remember and that’s exactly what she did!

Check out Ellie’s performance of ‘On My Mind’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Ellie Goulding – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘I Need Your Love’

‘Burn’

‘On My Mind’

‘Close To Me’

‘Love Me Like You Do’

Elie Goulding– ‘On My Mind’ Lyrics

It's a little blurry how the whole thing started

I don't even really know what you intended

Thought that you were cute and you could make me jealous

Poured it down, so I poured it down

Next thing that I know I'm in a hotel with you

You were talking deep like it was mad love to you

You wanted my heart but I just liked your tattoos

Poured it down, so I poured it down

And now I don't understand it

You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth

And I know I shouldn't say it

But my heart don't understand

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

But my heart don't understand

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

I always hear, always hear them talking

Talking 'bout a girl, 'bout a girl with my name

Saying that I hurt you but I still don't get it

You didn't love me, no, not really

Wait, I could have really liked you

I'll bet, I'll bet that's why I keep on thinking 'bout you

It's a shame (shame), you said I was good

So I poured it down, so I poured it down

And now I don't understand it

You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth

And I know I shouldn't say it

But my heart don't understand

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

Why I got you on my mind

But my heart don't understand

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind

You got yourself in a dangerous zone

Cause we both have the fear, fear of being alone

And I still don't understand it

You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth

And my heart don't understand it, understand it, understand it

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind

But my heart don't understand

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind

But my heart don't understand

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

You think you know somebody

Why I got you on my mind

You think you know somebody

Uh, uh, uh, uh, ohh, uh!

