Ellie Goulding – ‘On My Mind’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
8 December 2018, 20:03
Ellie Goulding’s epic live performance of ‘On My Mind’ was a #CapitalJBB moment to remember.
As one of the most successful British artists around over the last few years, Ellie Goulding’s live set is full of absolute bangers and ‘On My Mind’ is undoubtedly one of them.
16,000 screaming fans inside London’s O2 were certainly excited to hear it and sang along with every single word, which made for an amazing atmosphere.
Having performed at the Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola before, Ellie Goulding certainly knows what it takes to create a live show to remember and that’s exactly what she did!
Check out Ellie’s performance of ‘On My Mind’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…
Ellie Goulding – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘I Need Your Love’
‘Burn’
‘On My Mind’
‘Close To Me’
‘Love Me Like You Do’
Elie Goulding– ‘On My Mind’ Lyrics
It's a little blurry how the whole thing started
I don't even really know what you intended
Thought that you were cute and you could make me jealous
Poured it down, so I poured it down
Next thing that I know I'm in a hotel with you
You were talking deep like it was mad love to you
You wanted my heart but I just liked your tattoos
Poured it down, so I poured it down
And now I don't understand it
You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth
And I know I shouldn't say it
But my heart don't understand
Why I got you on my mind
Why I got you on my mind
Why I got you on my mind
Why I got you on my mind
But my heart don't understand
Why I got you on my mind
Why I got you on my mind
Why I got you on my mind
Why I got you on my mind
I always hear, always hear them talking
Talking 'bout a girl, 'bout a girl with my name
Saying that I hurt you but I still don't get it
You didn't love me, no, not really
Wait, I could have really liked you
I'll bet, I'll bet that's why I keep on thinking 'bout you
It's a shame (shame), you said I was good
So I poured it down, so I poured it down
And now I don't understand it
You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth
And I know I shouldn't say it
But my heart don't understand
Why I got you on my mind
Why I got you on my mind
Why I got you on my mind
Why I got you on my mind
But my heart don't understand
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
Why I got you on my mind
You got yourself in a dangerous zone
Cause we both have the fear, fear of being alone
And I still don't understand it
You don't mess with love, you mess with the truth
And my heart don't understand it, understand it, understand it
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
Why I got you on my mind
But my heart don't understand
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
Why I got you on my mind
But my heart don't understand
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
You think you know somebody
Why I got you on my mind
You think you know somebody
Uh, uh, uh, uh, ohh, uh!
