WATCH: Ellie Goulding Tries To Learn Small-Talk After Embarrassing Fail Backstage

9 December 2018, 10:44

After Ellie Goulding admitted to awkwardly bumping into Ballers backstage, Jimmy took it upon himself to teach Ellie how to small-talk.

Ellie Goulding admitted to awkwardly bumping into fellow Ballers backstage at the #CapitalJBB, and not actually know what to say.

So, while she was chilling out in our backstage studio, Jimmy Hill decided to use his expertise and knowledge to train her.

Ellie Goulding caught up with Jimmy Hill backstage at the #CapitalJBB
Ellie Goulding caught up with Jimmy Hill backstage at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

Jimmy offered the 'Love Me Like You Do' some tips, but it didn't go too well, when it ended up with Ellie hiding behind the Christmas tree, out of sheer humiliation.

Ellie later took the Capital's Jingle Bell Ball stage to perform all of her classic hits, like 'Burn' and 'On My Mind', and even managed to play the electric guitar for her thousands and thousands of fans.

If worst comes to the worst, Ellie, and your small-talk's not perfect, just play guitar for 'em.

