Ellie Goulding – ‘Close To Me’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

9 December 2018, 16:52

Ellie Goulding’s performance of ‘Close To Me’ at the #CapitalJBB 2018 will blow your mind!

As her latest single, there was a lot of hype around Ellie Goulding’s ‘Close To Me’ ahead of her #CapitalJBB live set and her stunning performance exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Even though the song has only been out for a few weeks, the entire 16,000-strong crowd inside London’s O2 knew every word and sang along, creating an atmosphere you could literally feel.

Ellie Goulding live at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Ellie Goulding live at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: fanatic

Bounding across the stage, Ellie’s energetic show even included some memorable dance moves and has certainly cemented ‘Close To Me’ as one of the best tracks of the year.

Check out Ellie’s performance of ‘Close To Me’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Ellie Goulding – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘I Need Your Love’
‘Burn’
‘On My Mind’
‘Close To Me’
‘Love Me Like You Do’

Ellie Goulding– ‘Close To Me’ Lyrics

Even though we both know we're liars and we start each other's fires
We just know that we'll be alright
Even though we're kicked out the party 'cause we both hate everybody
We're the ones they wanna be like

So don't let me down
Keep me in trouble
Born to be wild
Out in the jungle

And I don't wanna be somebody without your body
Close to me
And if it wasn't you, I wouldn't want anybody
Close to me
'Cause I'm an animal, animal-al
Like animal, like you
And I don't wanna be somebody without your body
Close to me

You can never come too close for comfort
I had to cut my b**** off, she bein' stubborn (Stubborn)
I make it known I f*** with you, not undercover ('Cover)
And when I jump in, I'm burnin' rubber (Yeah, skrrt)
Iced out body, didn't go to college (Yeah, yeah)
Price tag poppin', then you on a private (Then you on a)
Don't say "Sorry," everyone's watchin' (Everyone)
When you're where I am, everything's timeless (Yeah, yeah)

And I don't wanna be somebody without your body
Close to me
And if it wasn't you, I wouldn't want anybody
Close to me
'Cause I'm an animal, animal-al
Like animal, like you
And I don't wanna be somebody without your body
Close to me
Close to me
Close to me
Yeah

Animal, animal-al
Like animal, like you

And I don't wanna be somebody without your body
Close to me
And if it wasn't you, I wouldn't want anybody
Close to me
Because I'm an animal, animal-al
Like animal, like you
And I don't wanna be somebody without your body
Close to me
Close to me
(To me)
Close to me

