Ellie Goulding's Stunning Jingle Bell Ball Performance Was A Hit-Filled Set To Remember

From classics like 'Burn' and 'I Need Your Love' to her latest hit song 'Close To Me', this was Ellie Goulding at her majestic best.

When Ellie Goulding took to the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola accompanied by a live band, you just knew something special was about to happen - and it sure did!

Dressed to impress in a white Christmassy number, Ellie burst into her opening track 'On My Mind' and was eben joined by some colourful pyros which lit up London's O2.

Bounding about the stage and even headbanging every now and again, Ellie Goulding's hit-filled set was non-stop action, aside from the moments she paused for a sip of water between songs. Ellie's incredible new single 'Close To Me' followed before one of her biggest hits, 'I Need Your Love' turned London's O2 upside down.

When you've got a back catalogue this good, it'd be rude now to show it off and Ellie certainly did that - and in serious style too!

Whilst we know Ellie for her musical anthems, we didn't expect to see her shredding an electric guitar on the #CapitalJBB stage, yet that's the unexpected early Christmas present we were gifted by the 'Love Me Like You Do' star.

When Ellie arrived at the #CapitalJBB she took a walk down our red carpet and showed off her bright white outfit - having recently gotten engaged, was she channelling those wedding vibes already?

Ellie Goulding at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: PA IMAGES

Ellie Goulding – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘I Need Your Love’

‘Burn’

‘On My Mind’

‘Close To Me’

‘Love Me Like You Do’

