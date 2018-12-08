Jingle Bell Ball 2018: Ellie Goulding Wears 'Bridal' Inspired Dress For Performance

Ellie Goulding performed in a white lacy gown just months after her engagement was announced and we're getting all kinds of excited thinking about her wedding dress.

Ellie Goulding has stepped out in a seriously bridal inspired gown at the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball and not only are we obsessed with the look, we're getting extremely excited about her wedding after getting engaged to fiancé Caspar Jopling.

Wearing a white crop top and shorts, the Starry Eyed singer wore a frilly white dress over the top to complete the look.

To make sure she didn't go too wedding vibes on us, Ellie kept things comfy with a classic pear of trainers and large dazzling earrings.

Jingle Bell Ball: Halsey Wants To Put Ariana Grande Trolls In The Bin

Ellie Goulding's worn a seriously bridal inspired gown at this year's JBB. Picture: PA

Ellie Goulding's performing at the 2018 Jingle Bell Ball in a white lacy gown. Picture: PA

Ellie and her Southeby's art dealer fiancé announced their engagement in a seriously posh way, by putting an announcement in the newspaper like the good old days, but are yet to announce a date or any details of their wedding plans yet, but we've got our ears out!

Their announcement read: "The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands."

Posh, right?! In the meantime, you can keep up with all the artists performing at this year's ball, including Ellie, find out how here!

Ellie Goulding's tight lipped about wedding plans but her JBB performance suggests she's excited. Picture: PA

In the meantime, you can keep up with all the artists performing at this year's ball, including Ellie, find out how here!

>Grab Our App To See Ellie Goulding At The #CapitalJBB