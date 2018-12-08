Ellie Goulding – ‘I Need Your Love’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
8 December 2018, 20:46
Ellie Goulding brought all the energy when she performed ‘I Need Your Love’ at the #CapitalJBB 2018!
Ellie Goulding is no stranger to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, and the British star showed her class as she strutted her stuff on the stage at London’s O2.
The 16,000-strong crowd were eagerly anticipating a set full of Ellie’s biggest and best hits and she certainly didn’t disappoint.
Putting on a real performance to remember, Ellie reminded everyone just why she’s had so many chart hits during her stunning career – it’s fair to say that ‘I Need Your Love’ is easily one of the best too!
Check out Ellie’s performance of ‘I Need Your Love’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…
Ellie Goulding – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘I Need Your Love’
‘Burn’
‘On My Mind’
‘Close To Me’
‘Love Me Like You Do’
Ellie Goulding– ‘I Need Your Love’ Lyrics
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free with you tonight
I need your love
I need your love
I take a deep breath every time I pass your door
I know you're there but I can't see you anymore
And that's the reason you're in the dark
I've been a stranger ever since we fell apart
And I feel so helpless here
Watch my eyes are filled with fear
Tell me do you feel the same
Hold me in your arms again
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free with you tonight
I need your love
I need your love
Am I dreaming? Will I ever find you now?
I walk in circles but I'll never figure out
What I mean to you, do I belong?
I try to fight this but I know I'm not that strong
And I feel so helpless here
Watch my eyes are filled with fear
Tell me do you feel the same
Hold me in your arms again
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free with you tonight
I need your love
I need your love
All the years
All the times
You have never been to blame
And now my eyes are open
And now my heart is closing
And all the tears
All the lies
All the waste
I've been trying to make a change
And now my eyes are open
I need your love
I need your time
When everything's wrong
You make it right
I feel so high
I come alive
I need to be free
