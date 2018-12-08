Ellie Goulding – ‘Burn’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

Ellie Goulding put on one seriously hot performance of ‘Burn’ when she took to the #CapitalJBB stage!

When you’ve had a career with as many stand-out hits as Ellie Goulding, it’s impossible not to put on a live show to remember – and she certainly did that at the #CapitalJBB 2018.

London’s O2 was rocking from the moment Ellie Goulding took to the stage and in a hit-filled set, ‘Burn’ was undoubtedly a highlight.

Ellie Goulding live at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: fanatic

Not many artists can perform a set full of number one chart hits, but when you’re Ellie Goulding and the #CapitalJBB crowd are this good, it’s all you can do!

Check out Ellie’s performance of ‘Burn’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Ellie Goulding – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘I Need Your Love’

‘Burn’

‘On My Mind’

‘Close To Me’

‘Love Me Like You Do’

Elie Goulding– ‘Burn’ Lyrics

We, we don't have to worry 'bout nothing

'Cause we got the fire, and we're burning one hell of a something

They, they gonna see us from outer space, outer space

Light it up, like we're the stars of the human race, human race

When the light started out they don’t know what they heard

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky

'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire

Yeah we got the fire, fire, fire

And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We don't wanna leave, no. We just wanna be right now (right), r-r-right now

And what we see is everybody's on the floor acting crazy, getting loco 'til the lights out

Music's on, I'm waking up, we fight the fire, then we burn it up

And it's over now, we got the love, there's no sleeping now, no sleeping now, no sleeping

When the light started out they don’t know what they heard

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky

'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire

Yeah we got the fire, fire, fire

And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

When the light started out they don’t know what they heard

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

We gonna let it burn burn burn burn (burn burn)

Burn burn burn burn (burn burn)

We can light it up, up, up

So they can't put it out, out, out

We can light it up, up, up

So they can't put it out, out, out

We can light it up, up, up

So they can't put it out, out, out

We can light it up, up, up

So they can't put it out, out, out

When the light started out they don’t know what they heard

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky

'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire

Yeah we got the fire, fire, fire

And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

When the light started out they don’t know what they heard

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky

'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire

Yeah we got the fire, fire, fire

And we gonna let it burn

