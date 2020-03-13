Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Exercise Addiction: 'I Had To Go To The Gym Every Day'

Ellie now has a much healthier relationship with exercise. Picture: Instagram

Ellie Goulding has been getting real about her exercise addiction.

Ellie Goulding has opened up about her past addiction to exercise and revealed she felt she had to go to the gym 'every single day' at one point.

The Global Awards performer said it was her husband, Caspar Jopling, who helped her overcome it and 'rediscover' her passion in a healthy way.

She told a tabloid: “I don't consider myself to have an addictive personality but I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun, I felt I had to go to the gym every single day.

“I don't know whether it was a survival thing, because ­touring was so tiring, so hard, really taxing on your body and your mental health.

"I felt as though it was a ­survival instinct to be working out all the time, making sure I was super fit, super healthy and tried to counteract having drinks on tour and perhaps not eating very well.

“When you go to the gym or you work out, you release so many endorphins. It’s such a good feeling that you just want to have that feeling over and over again.

“But when it got to the point where I was skipping the studio and skipping writing sessions to go to the gym, that was when it just wasn’t worth it.”

Ellie took a hiatus from her music career in 2016 but she's now back and has a brand new single out, titled 'Worry About Me', which she promoted in a tweet on Friday morning.

WORRY ABOUT ME WITH @iamblackbear IS OUT NOW! 👩‍👦‍👦 I hope you all enjoy it. Lots more music to come very soon. #EG4 is on the way. Love you all x https://t.co/iVWnObI8K9 pic.twitter.com/NKzPjS2PhJ — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) March 13, 2020

She's also confirmed #EG4 is 'on the way' and fans can't wait to hear what she's been working on.

The post read: :WORRY ABOUT ME WITH @iamblackbear IS OUT NOW! I hope you all enjoy it. Lots more music to come very soon. #EG4 is on the way. Love you all x."

Fans of the star are understandably buzzing that she has new material, with one writing: "SUCH A BANGER !! So excited for #EG4 Love youuu!!!!"

Another added: "Ahhh it’s such a BOP! I’m so proud of you babe and can’t wait for everything that’s coming. See you soon."

