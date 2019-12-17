Ellie Goulding Blasts Onlooker Who Filmed Shocking Motorway Incident

Ellie Goulding on motorway incident. Picture: Instagram

Ellie Goulding has taken to her Instagram account to show her disappointment in the member of public who decided to film a shocking motorway incident.

Ellie Goulding posted an Instagram story expressing her disappointment at her fellow onlookers who came to the rescue of a man trapped in front of a truck on the A40 motorway.

The incident which has gone viral on every social media platform this morning shows a Royal Mail truck pushing a small car along a motorway... sideways. Thankfully nobody was harmed and to everyone's surprise, one of the first people at the scene was none other than pop icon Ellie Goulding.

Ellie Goulding at 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch. Picture: Getty

In the video you can clearly see Ellie checking in on the man trapped in the car whilst others were stood around filming the whole incident.

Ellie posted the following statement on her Instagram story:

"On a side note, I can't believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking the other driver was ok. What on earth :-(".

A40 was on a mad one today😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NI5TTa01e6 — Shaan Assi (@ShaanAssi99) December 16, 2019

Ellie had previously posted a small statement about the incident in general; "I'm the one in the car checking if this guy was ok - craziest thing I've ever seen on the road. Everyone was driving past but my driver Guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for other everyone!!".

Fans have praised Ellie for her quick reactions to the situation, one fan wrote, "Well done Ellie for checking out that poor chap that was pushed along the road by that lorry good for you."

@elliegoulding well done you! good Samaritan #rightplacerighttime ellie's the Christmas hero :) — Jonathan Dyer (@JonathanDyer91) December 17, 2019

